Leeds United angle emerges after £42m Raphinha to Bayern Munich transfer link

Leeds United insist that there has been no contact with Bayern Munich over a potential big-money transfer for Raphinha.

That news has been relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post, who have been presumably briefed by Elland Road officials. Details of a potential move for Leeds’ talisman emerged on Christmas Eve. The report from Brazil claimed Bayern were stepping up their interest in the 24-year-old Brazilian.

So much so that TNT Sports claimed reported a January move to the Bundesliga side had been concluded next month for a fee of £42m.

The attacker’s agent Deco has not commented on the talk, but TNT have been dealt the news from somewhere.

However, the Leeds angle is somewhat different with the YEP claiming “Bayern Munich are yet to make any interest known to the Premier League outfit”.

Raphinha, who turned 25 earlier this month, has turned plenty of heads this season with eight goals in 16 Premier League games this season.

The former Rennes man has pushed on after his debut season in the top flight last season. His tally was six goals and nine assists last season and he has delivered on the promise he showed this time around.

He is under contract until 2024 and the local paper insist “talks are ongoing over an improved deal”.

Deco, as per LeedsLive, was recently in the stands at Elland Road for the recent 4-1 home defeat to Arsenal. Raphinha scored from the spot in the defeat, but the Whites were well beaten in a match which can hardly have impressed Deco.

Raphinha limits Insta account

Raphinha was forced into censoring the comments section on his Instagram post on December 24.

He posted a ‘Merry Christmas’ message with a picture of himself and his partner. But later permitted only those he followed to leave messages on his post.

Deco did leave him a ‘Feliz Natal’ message, but the former Portuguese international has yet to make any comment regarding the player’s future.

Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool. But the Reds are unlikely to make any move next month.

Instead, Raphinha is another who is “being assessed” at Anfield, according to the Liverpool Echo.

