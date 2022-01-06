Leeds have ruled out letting star winger Raphinha leave in the January transfer window and are in fact planning fresh talks over his new contract, a report has claimed.

The Brazilian has gone from strength to strength since his move from Rennes last summer. In doing so, he has become an undisputed starter in Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

While Leeds have enjoyed Raphinha and his form for the past year, attention is beginning to turn towards his future.

Indeed, clubs such as Bayern Munich and Liverpool supposedly have firm interest in him. Leeds have, in response, been trying to extend his contract – which already runs until 2025.

There have been no concrete updates on that front – until now. The Daily Mirror reports that Leeds have set in stone their stance that they will not sell Raphinha this month.

What’s more, director of football Victor Orta held two meetings with the player’s agent – former Chelsea star Deco – before Christmas.

Leeds also treated Deco to a trip to Elland Road in December for the Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Overall, the Daily Mirror claims that Orta felt ‘encouraged’ by how those discussions went.

As such, he has planned another round of talks with the agent in a bid to progress the talks further.

Leeds are aware that Raphinha’s price tag has risen significantly from the £17million they paid Rennes in 2020.

However, they also realise that he is one of the club’s best players and will play a vital role in keeping them in the Premier League both this season and in future campaigns.

Raphinha has scored 14 goals in 48 Leeds games and is their top scorer in the Premier League this season.

Raphinha contract not only Leeds priority

More urgently, though, Leeds need a successful January transfer window if they are to keep away from the relegation places.

Midfield is one key area in which the Whites have been linked with making additions.

The Daily Mirror‘s report adds that Adam Forshaw is in line for a new contract.

As for new signings, though, Bielsa and Orta have reportedly compiled a shortlist of targets amid links with a number of players.