Leeds United are attempting to end the Raphinha transfer battle once and for all by tying him down to a new contract, according to a report.

Raphinha has been attracting plenty of interest thanks to his form since joining Leeds in 2020. The former Rennes winger has adapted seamlessly to the Premier League.

Also flourishing on the international stage with Brazil, there could be fears at Leeds about how much longer Raphinha will be sticking around.

He was reportedly the subject of an ambitious late January move from West Ham. But he could be aiming even higher after alerting the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool with his performances.

However, Leeds have hope of warning his suitors away. According to Football Insider, they have held positive talks with his agent, Deco.

Raphinha is now in line to become Leeds’ highest-paid player, ahead of record signing Rodrigo. He could sign the deal within weeks.

His current contract is due to expire in 2024, but Leeds are set to reward him with longer – and more lucrative – terms. It will be a crucial piece of business for United should they get it over the line.

At 25 years old, Raphinha could commit his prime years to Leeds if he puts pen to paper.

And with eight goals from 19 Premier League appearances this season, his influence on the West Yorkshire side would be expected to continue.

Raphinha transfer talk laughed off

As stated, West Ham have shown serious interest in a Raphinha transfer.

Those links remain, but one pundit recently knocked them back by highlighting how unrealistic the London outfit are being.

“West Ham going in for Raphinha was the equivalent of Burnley going in for [Jesse] Lingard,” Gabriel Abgbonlahor told Football Insider.

“It was the most ridiculous nonsense that was put out there.

“For one, Leeds are not going to sell Raphinha when they are in a relegation battle. They will wait until the end of the season.

“West Ham just put that out there to keep the fans happy.

“He’s not going to go to West Ham, let’s be honest. He could probably play Champions League football.

“If he’s going to leave Leeds he’ll go to a club playing Champions League football.”

Now, the notion Leeds are just waiting until the summer to cash in on Raphinha could also be ruled out if he signs on the dotted line.

