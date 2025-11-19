Leeds to submit ‘imminent’ bid for Real Madrid star after Farke convinces the board – Sources

Leeds United are ready to ignite their January window with a formal £17m bid for Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, but Los Blancos could insist on inserting a less-than-ideal clause in his contract and competition from rival Premier League sides is fierce, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who exploded onto the global stage with four goals at the Club World Cup this year, has managed only 96 La Liga minutes this season as he sits behind Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order.

Despite signing a new deal until 2030, Real Madrid are willing to sanction a permanent exit or loan-with-obligation for around €20m (£17.6m / $23.2m) to guarantee the youngster regular football.

Leeds’ interest in Garcia is long-standing. They suggested a similar offer last summer, and now, back in the Premier League and trying to survive, Daniel Farke has convinced the 49ers Enterprises board that Garcia is the final piece to secure top-flight safety and push for mid-table respectability.

Club insiders describe the bid as “imminent,” potentially rising to £20m with add-ons and including a sell-on clause acceptable to Madrid.

The Whites face stiff competition, however. Aston Villa and Wolves are preparing rival £17m approaches, while Brighton have already opened talks over a straight loan.

Fellow promotion side Sunderland, who saw Garcia as their flagship signing, refuse to give up and could yet return with an improved package.

Leeds United pushing to sign Real Madrid star

For Garcia, the choice is stark: fight for scraps at the Bernabeu or become the focal point at Elland Road, where 35,000 fans would roar his every touch.

Real Madrid are expected to demand a buy-back option in any permanent deal, which would put Leeds in a weak position should they try to re-sign the youngster. However, TEAMtalk sources in Spain suggest the player’s camp are increasingly open to a Premier League move.

Leeds believe first-team assurances and Farke’s track record with young attackers can win the race.

If the bid lands in the coming weeks as planned as planned, expect one of the winter window’s most exciting battles to begin in earnest.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on November 7 that Leeds’ decision not to bring in another new striker over the summer is viewed internally as a mistake.

Free striker signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have put in some positive performances but have only managed two Premier League goals between them so far.

The Whites plan to put that right in January and Garcia is at the top of their shortlist. They have a fight on their hands to get him, so it’ll be very interesting to see how this story develops.

Latest Leeds news: Gnonto stance / Teenage sensation could be loaned

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Leeds would sell winger Wilfried Gnonto in January, if the price is right.

Farke’s side could reluctantly sanction Gnonto’s exit to fund their winter business and if a big enough club shows interest, he would be open to an Elland Road exit.

In other news, Leeds are considering allowing young sensation Harry Gray leave on loan in January so he can get more valuable first team minutes.

Derby, Hull, Swansea, and Charlton are all reportedly interested in the 17-year-old striker, who made his senior debut for Leeds in the Championship last season.

