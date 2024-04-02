Real Madrid and Bayern Munich join race to sign Leeds United star as details of scouting mission emerge

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both keeping tabs on Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray, with the two Euro giants scouting the youngster according to reports.

Leeds currently find themselves in the midst of a thrilling title challenge as they look to fend off the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City to secure a spot back in the Premier League.

A number of Leeds players have flourished in the Championship this time around, but none more so than Gray who has enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough campaign.

In the league, the 18-year-old has started in all but five of their matches so far and following a series of impressive performances, he’s starting to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The teenage prodigy has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham, but he now seems to be attracting interest from overseas too.

According to HITC, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid representatives were at Leeds’ latest match against Hull City to monitor Gray.

While Gray has played a large bulk of the season at right back, he was used in his more natural midfield role against Hull.

The report states that both clubs are ‘long-term admirers’ of the 18-year-old although it remains to be seen if either of them will make an official approach.

Leeds have a gem on their hands

The Leeds academy has produced some terrific players over the years, but Gray has the potential to be the very best of the bunch.

After penning a fresh deal with the club in January, the youngster is under contract with the club until 2028. This gives Leeds a decent amount of bargaining power when dictating his future.

Leeds themselves seemed determined to keep Gray at Elland Road, although it could prove difficult to fend off the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“He is, without any doubt, one of the biggest talents in his age group in this country,” Daniel Farke told reporters while discussing Gray.

“If you’re one of the biggest talents then you have the potential to reach everything.For Archie, yes, the sky is the limit. But it’s not about saying one day he will be there and one day he will be there.

“You have to live in the here and now because there are still many aspects where he can learn and improve. He has to develop a bit more and we’re working with him.

“If he continues with this work ethic and professionalism, he has all the chance to reach everything that he wants.

“He has represented his country at youth level and he obviously has the potential to do it at a proper level with the mature Three Lions.”

