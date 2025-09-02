Daniel Farke’s pleas to sign two attackers to aid Leeds United’s Premier League survival fight fell on deaf ears as 49ers Enterprises failed to deliver – and the reason why moves for Harry Wilson and another attacker failed to land has been explained by two trusted sources.

The Whites have made a relatively strong start to life back in the Premier League. While they were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal in a match that illustrated the gulf in class that exists in the top flight, Leeds are unbeaten at home, having beaten Everton 1-0 and then most recently held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw at the weekend.

Farke’s side were more than able to match Eddie Howe’s troops on Saturday, but did lack a cutting edge to really turn one point into three. And after the game, Farke was quick to highlight those shortfalls in attack, calling on owners, 49ers Enterprises, to deliver at least one, and preferably two, attacking additions before the window slammed shut.

Ultimately, though, Leeds came through deadline day without a single new addition to their name, leaving Farke frustrated and having to navigate through until January at least with the players he already has at his disposal.

Frustratingly, just days after missing out late on in a deal to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton – the Argentine going on to join Chelsea in a big-money deal instead – Leeds were then forced to sit back and watch Fulham move the goalposts, before ultimately changing their mind, over a deal to sign Wales attacker Wilson.

Explaining that transfer miss, two sources have explained exactly what went wrong for the Whites.

Writing on X, he revealed: ‘Leeds United came really close to signing Harry Wilson on a permanent deal, but Fulham pulled the plug.

‘Understand Leeds met a quoted asking price over the weekend, but Fulham were focused on incomings delaying any movement. Leeds understanding of this.

‘By Deadline Day, Fulham wanted to renegotiate and Leeds made an improved offer today. There was an initial agreement resulting in a proposed Deal Sheet. Leeds and Wilson signed, but Fulham communicated the transfer was off just minutes before the 19:00 deadline.

‘Leeds naturally disappointed, but did everything possible to try and sign Wilson. In the end, Fulham decided not to sell.’

That was a similar story as revealed by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, who also reflected on the painful earlier miss on Buonanotte in a double blow that compounded Farke’s misery…

Adam Pope on Leeds miss of Wilson and Buonanotte

Indeed, Pope confirms Leeds also did all that was asked by Fulham in order to satisfy their demands over a deal for the 62-times capped Wales winger, before the Cottagers ultimately had a last-minute change of heart over the sale.

‘On Wilson it appears Fulham pulled out at the last minute and say they wouldn’t sell despite a deal having been agreed after an improved deal sheet offer,’ Pope wrote on X. ‘Prior to that Wilson’s people were asked to move him on for a price which I’m told Leeds had already met.’

Pope then added: ‘After missing out on Buonanotte, who they felt confident of landing, it always felt Leeds were on the back foot in the final days of the window. Fulham ultimately held the final card when it came to Wilson and played it.’

Despite what appears an unfortunate situation, there is strong anger among supporters who will bemoan the club for leaving their business for so late in the day and ultimately missing out on their top targets. Many cite the time wasted in chasing Igor Paixao, who was always clear in his mind that he wanted to join Marseille.

Farke, himself, will undoubtedly be asked for his thoughts when he next faces the media and the German will do well to mask his disappointment having made clear his wish to strengthen his attacking options.

”My focus is to strengthen offence, how realistic, it makes no sense to give you a percentage but we’re looking forward to strengthen offence a bit more,” Farke said on Thursday. “If it’s one or two more we will see, whatever is possible. We want the best possible squad and everyone is working hard.”

The Whites manager then challenged the club’s owners in the wake of Saturday’s draw with Newcastle: “I don’t play any games. Everyone in the club says: ‘OK, we want to try everything to give us the best possible squad’. Everyone wants to add, in the offence, some more quality players. If not, we also won’t raise the white flag and say, ‘OK, that’s it’.

“We have shown we are competitive in the first three games, but it will be difficult (thereafter). There’s also no moaning, but, until the last hour of the window, we have to try everything to bring some more quality in.”

