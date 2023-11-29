Leeds United ridiculed for paying a ‘fortune’ for star Daniel Farke can’t even use

Leeds United have been mocked for the signing of winger Luis Sinisterra, a player Daniel Farke cannot even help get back to his best as he is currently on loan at Bournemouth.

Sinisterra left his native Colombia in 2018 by signing for Dutch club Feyenoord. He spent four years in the Netherlands, with his best season coming in 2021-22. Sinisterra managed an impressive 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games, and this saw him earn a move to Leeds that summer.

The Whites paid a reported £21million to sign the wide man, who was brought in alongside Wilfried Gnonto to help offset the loss of Raphinha.

However, Sinisterra failed to replicate his great Eredivisie form during his only season at Leeds to date.

Last term, he managed seven goals and one assist in 22 games across all competitions, with five of those goals coming in the league.

The 24-year-old went on a good run in April, scoring against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Leicester City. Ultimately, though, his season was defined by the multiple injuries which prevented him from playing week in, week out.

Following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, Sinisterra was among a host of players who left Elland Road. Tyler Adams, Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts left permanently, while the likes of Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch and Marc Roca departed on loan, among others.

Sinisterra opted to reunite with Adams by joining Bournemouth.

Luis Sinisterra cost Leeds a ‘fortune’

Sinisterra has made six appearances for the Cherries so far, with his only goal coming in the 6-1 thrashing by Manchester City earlier this month. It remains to be seen whether the attacker can get back to his best, or if Bournemouth will activate their option to buy him next summer.

Sport Witness have now provided an update on Sinisterra’s situation, while citing reports coming out of the Netherlands. They state that Feyenoord did exceptionally well to sell the 11-cap international at the perfect time, as they managed to convince Leeds to spend a ‘fortune’ on him.

But the deal did not work out for Leeds, as Sinisterra failed to help them stay in the top flight, while his transfer value has also dropped significantly. It reached €25m during the height of his Feyenoord form, but the report claims he is now worth just €9m (£7.8m).

It will be interesting to see what happens with Sinisterra, as well as Leeds’ other on-loan players. Should the West Yorkshire outfit achieve an immediate return to the Prem – they currently sit in fourth spot – then Sinisterra and some of the other departees may end up returning.

However, if Farke is unsuccessful with his promotion bid, then it is likely most of the group will be sold. After all, players like Sinisterra will feel they can still make an impact in a major European league, rather than playing in England’s second tier.

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo ‘wants to leave Leeds’, and a journalist has revealed his most likely next destination.