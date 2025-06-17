Leeds United are pressing forward with their ambitious transfer plans with Rodrigo Muniz, Semih Kilicsoy and Noah Sadiki on their radar, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Lukas Nmecha reveals how a former Elland Road player helped him decide on a move to Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire club will play in the Premier League in the 2025/26 campaign after winning automatic promotion from the Championship. It was a remarkable season for Leeds, who picked up 100 points from 46 matches and ended as the Championship winners.

Leeds are well aware that they face a fight to stay in the Premier League and have already started planning for next season with the signing of former Man City attacker Nmecha on a free transfer.

The West Yorkshire club have also seen off competition from Newcastle United to strike a deal for Jaka Bijol, with the 26-year-old Slovenia international set to join Daniel Farke’s side from Udinese in a €22m (£18.75m, $25.4m) deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds are now moving forward with three more deals. Fulham striker Muniz, Besiktas forward Kilicsoy and versatile Union SG star Sadiki are now on the Whites’ radar.

TEAMtalk understands that despite the signing of Nmecha, Muniz remains a key target for Farke’s side. The 24-year-old Brazilian, valued at £35m to £40m by the Cottagers, impressed with 11 goals and two assists in 36 appearances for Fulham last season.

The forward’s physicality and goal-scoring instinct make him a prime candidate to lead Leeds’s attack, although Fulham’s £50m asking price may require negotiation to align with the Whites’ budget.

In addition to Muniz, Leeds have extensively scouted 19-year-old Besiktas forward Kilicsoy, who could be secured for around £18m.

The Turkey international, previously linked with a loan move to FC Utrecht, has fallen out of favour at Besiktas, making him an attainable target for Leeds. Kilicsoy’s versatility and potential align with Farke’s strategy of investing in young talent to complement experienced signings, offering long-term value for a club aiming to establish themselves in the English top flight.

Meanwhile, Union SG midfielder Sadiki is also under consideration, although sources clarify that Leeds have not yet submitted a bid, despite reports of a €10m (£8.5m) offer.

The 20-year-old DR Congo international, who played in 55 matches in all competitions during The Old Lady’s Belgian title-winning campaign, would versatility, having played across midfield and in defensive roles. Sadiki’s high-energy style suits Leeds’s pressing system, but interest from Lyon and Celtic could complicate matters if no formal move is made soon.

Lukas Nmecha makes Leeds revelation

Nmecha has become the first signing for Leeds this summer, and the striker has revealed why he made the move to Elland Road.

The striker has told LUTV that he spoke to midfielder Josuha Guilavogui about Leeds.

Nmecha and Guilavogui played together at Wolfsburg, with the latter turning for Leeds in the 2024/25 campaign before his departure.

When asked why he chose Leeds as the next step on his journey, Nmecha said: “I’ve got some people that have been here, like Joss, who I’ve played with and he told me about the atmosphere and the fans.

“I trust Joss. He’s one of the nicest guys in football. He said it’s a massive club and if I get the opportunity, I should definitely do it.

“He said the fans are crazy and the boys are great as well. So yeah, he gave a really good first impression.”

