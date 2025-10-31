Leeds United’s chances of raiding Aston Villa for Ross Barkley have been revealed by a transfer journalist, and amid claims the Whites are more likely to pursue four other options if given some PSR wriggle room in the January transfer window.

The Whites travel to Brighton on Saturday looking to build on their promising start to the season. While currently only 15th, Leeds do have a six-point buffer on the bottom three and will be hoping to extend that off the back of their trip to the Amex.

To help further their chances of survival this season, Leeds could look to utillise the January transfer window to bring in squad improvements, and while Daniel Farke did his best to disguise his disappointment at failing to add another attacking option in the closing days of the transfer window, they remain open to that possibility if the right opportunity opens itself up in the winter window.

One name who has been linked with Leeds in recent days is former loan midfielder Barkley, with the 33-times capped England star finding Premier League minutes hard to come by this season.

Indeed, Barkley, 32 in December, has managed just 30 minutes of action so far this season, with just three substitute appearances showing he is a long way down Unai Emery’s thinking.

And with his deal due to expire next summer – though Aston Villa do hold a one-year option on the player – Barkley is being linked with a surprise return to Elland Road ahead of the January window.

However, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey insists Barkley is not a target for the Whites, while sources understand that, if the opportunity arises, then either a striker or an attacking midfielder remains Farke’s priority…

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Barkley to Leeds unlikely – but Farke does have other targets

While PSR remain an issue for Leeds, there does remain some wriggle room for the Whites to operate in and the possible sale of at least one unwanted star in Illan Meslier, now third-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, could free up space, and funds, for a new arrival.

To that end, Farke still wants to bolster his attack and add more of a threat to his frontline. Leeds are currently creating plenty of chances but have the worst big chance conversion rate in the Premier League, stressing the need for another striker.

While Leeds have been monitoring both Coventry’s Haji Wright, who has nine goals in 13 games this season, and Norwich’s Josh Sargent (six goals in 13 appearances so far), deals for both look hard to pull off in the winter window.

However, that’s not to say Leeds won’t try, and a more attack-minded signing is likely to be Leeds’ focus when the January window opens for business.

Discussing Barkley, Bailey also revealed to Leeds United News that the Whites’ priorities are likely to figure elsewhere, while also revealing that, despite a lack of minutes at Villa Park, Emery is happy to retain the player as a squad option for now.

“From my understanding, I’m not sure how high a midfielder is on Leeds’ January list. Plus, I believe Barkley is on sizeable money at Villa. They currently see him as a good squad player,” Bailey said of Barkley, with the 31-year-old previously spending a month on loan at Leeds back in 2013.

“Obviously, he would probably get a bit more (playing time) at Leeds, but Leeds are pretty well stocked in midfield.”

Bailey also thinks Leeds could look to sign an attacking midfielder if the opportunity arises, naming two potential targets for Farke.

Leeds will want an attacking midfielder, someone like [Emiliano] Buendia or Gabriel Sara, someone like that.”

Leeds news round-up: Inter star targeted; Klopp’s Leeds role explained

Another attacking midfielder being linked with Leeds is Piotr Zielinski, who they are reported to have considered a move for in the summer.

Now, according to reports out of Italy, the Pole’s chances of leaving the San Siro are being talked up – and the Whites have learned where they sit with regards a potential deal.

On the subject of Meslier’s potential departure, sources have taken a look at Celtic’s interest in the star and, while a move may be possible, their cheeky initial approach looks likely to fall on deaf ears.

Elsewhere, Farke recently came clean on the way iconic former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is available to help Leeds United thanks to the club’s partnership with Red Bull.

What position should Leeds United look to strengthen in January?