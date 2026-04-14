Roy Keane has hailed the job Daniel Farke has done as Leeds United manager following their historic 2-1 win at Manchester United on Monday night, while the German himself was quick to remind his players to “stay humble” in the wake of the victory.

Two first-half goals from Noah Okafor silenced Old Trafford as Leeds raced into a richly-deserved 2-0 lead – and, in truth, the result should have been put out of sight within the first 45 minutes. While the hosts, later reduced to 10 men, did fight back through a Casemiro header, the Whites were deserving of a win that saw them collect a first league success at Old Trafford in 45 years.

The result also puts a significant six points between themselves and the relegation zone, and they can move nine points clear of the drop if they beat Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham, who currently occupy 18th, are not in action until 5.30pm the same day, meaning Leeds now have a monumental chance to all but secure their Premier League status.

Leeds also have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to – their first since 1987 – in what has, so far, been a solid first season back among the elite for the Whites.

And with just four defeats now in their last 23 games across all competitions, Sky Sports pundit Keane was quick to praise the work of Whites boss Farke.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “He’s a calm guy, but he was under huge pressure earlier this season. There was talk about then changing the manager in the summer, and then, when the sticky patch early in the season, they talked about him leaving then.

“But he’s proven to be a brilliant manager. Obviously, they’ve got the win tonight, and he also has them through to a cup semi-final. They’ve got a bit of momentum now. And the way they played tonight, they played with a lot of confidence and belief.”

Asked about Farke sinking to his knees at the final whistle, Keane commented: “And yeah, we saw his reaction at the end of the game. He’s quite a calm guy, but he’ll be fairly pleased with that tonight.”

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Farke sends Leeds players a message after win at Man Utd

Despite Opta now giving Leeds just a 2.2% chance of relegation, Farke has warned his players that they need another big display at the weekend to see off Wolves and need to follow up with another win.

“Yes. A win is always good for the mood, for confidence. Also for the table,” Farke told Sky Sports when asked if this win would give his team confidence moving forward.

“The reality is that, performance-wise, we should already be with far more than 40 points. This team has performed over the whole season with unbelievable consistency.

“We can be more effective in both boxes. For that reality, we are on 36 points. A few more points are needed.

“For now, three points closer, nothing is achieved yet, we have to stay humble, grounded, hungry, we need to make sure we are also on it in the upcoming games to win as many points as possible.”

A point-by-point guide to survival for Leeds; Man City star wanted

Meanwhile, Leeds’ win at Old Trafford means survival is very much in their hands, and our delve into the history books has delivered a point-by-point guide on what they, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur must all do to avoid relegation.

In transfer news, Leeds and Spurs are both battling to sign the same player from Manchester City this summer, with a new report backing up what TEAMtalk were saying back in February about the £30m-rated star.

Elsewhere, Leeds will likely need to act fast to tie down a key player from Monday night’s win after a recent report outlined why Aston Villa are leading a three-club charge for his signature.