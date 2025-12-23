Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Sevilla star Ruben Vargas in January

Leeds United are among three Premier League sides who have been contacted by intermediaries trying to broker a deal to bring Sevilla star Ruben Vargas to England ahead of the January window, sources can confirm, and with the Whites’ stance on a potential deal coming to light.

Vargas moved to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in January 2025 from German side Augsburg, with the deal signed off by the club’s former sporting director, Victor Orta – a name very familiar to Leeds.

Having initially impressed, the 27-year-old has weighed in with 10 goal contributions (five goals and five assists) in 24 appearances for the LaLiga side.

That form saw the winger emerge as a summer target for Villarreal, though their LaLiga rivals did not follow up their initial interest with an offer.

Now sources can confirm that three Premier League clubs, including the Whites, have been alerted to the fact that the 58-times capped Switzerland international will be made available to leave Andalusia heading into the New Year.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that intermediaries are active in talks with a number of clubs and we are told that Bournemouth, Leeds United and Sunderland have all been spoken to.

Intermediaries believe a deal worth around €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) could be struck to get Vargas out of Sevilla, and he is understood to be have given the green light over a potential move to England if a deal can be struck.

Leeds United’s stance on January deal for Vargas

Leeds and Sunderland are both open to the idea of adding to their attacking talent pool heading into the New Year, and the size of the deal makes Vargas somewhat attainable and attractive to both clubs.

Bournemouth, for their part, are checking on options to replace Antoine Semenyo, who will decide in the coming days which club to sign for in a £65m deal as he nears a departure from the Vitality Stadium.

And Vargas, who has enjoyed a very good campaign in LaLiga, playing across the Sevilla forward line and contributing three goals and four assists from 13 appearances so far, could be seen as one option who fits the bill.

Adding more creativity to their forward line was previously seen as a major need for Daniel Farke heading into the new year, though their recent change of formation to a 3-5-2 formation appears to have eased that demand.

Leeds have scored significantly more goals, upped their xG and increased their big chances created since the change, while also tightening up defensively.

And their newfound confidence was on full display on Saturday night as the Whites pumped Crystal Palace 4-1 at Elland Road.

Now, we’re told that while the club do remain open to attacking reinforcements either on the wing or to play as a No.10, the club are more likely to put their focus on signing another No.9 instead, feeling the need to find more quality cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, with the latter having missed the last three games through injury.

The loss of Nmecha, who has four goals to his name so far, has seen Noah Okafor switched into a somewhat unfamiliar central attacking role, and with the Leeds manager seemingly not trusting last season’s top scorer, Joel Piroe.

