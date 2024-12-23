Wrexham are reportedly plotting an ambitious raid on Leeds United in the January transfer window to try and get them over the line in the League One promotion race – but a transfer journalist has backed up TEAMtalk’s claims that links to Patrick Bamford look beyond them.

The Dragons are riding high in League One as they seek a third promotion in as many seasons, having blitzed their way from non-league to the upper reaches of the third tier in the Football League pyramid since Reynolds and his fellow Hollywood co-star Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh club in 2020.

However, their promotion challenge has gone slightly off the boil in recent weeks and Phil Parkinson’s side currently sit third in the table, level on points with second-placed Birmingham, though Blues do boast three games in hand.

With Wrexham having drawn their last two games, the club are starting to plan for squad reinforcements in the January window and were last week linked with an ambitious move for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

Bamford has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road this season, having been limited to just eight appearances off the bench. And with a total of just 102 minutes of Championship action to his name this term, it is little surprise to see the 31-year-old linked with a move away.

However, while journalist Graeme Bailey claims a move to Wrexham is not on the cards, he states the Dragons are keen on a raid for his fellow forward Joe Gelhardt, whose own career has stagnated under Daniel Farke.

“Patrick Bamford is an interesting name, but from what I am told Leeds are not in a huge hurry to lose anyone this January, it is all about promotion for them,” Bailey told Wrexham Insider.

“And whilst Wrexham have a big budget, I don’t see how they could afford Bamford who is still on a Premier League contract. I do expect Wrexham to do something and I am actually told they could raid Leeds for another player, as they like Joe Gelhardt, although they are not alone and it would not be easy to land him either.

“But I understand Wrexham have been offered a host of names and are confident of getting the right man.”

Gelhardt a more realistic option for Wrexham than Bamford

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week, the Whites would likely block any move for Bamford in the January window unless a significant offer came in for him and amid interest from further afield in the form of Serie A side, Genoa.

The 31-year-old’s deal expires in summer 2026 so his exit may well be on the cards at the season’s end, though his considerable wages makes a move away from Elland Road highly improbable during the January window.

He signed a new five-year deal at Leeds at the peak of his powers in the autumn of 2021, while Leeds were still a Premier League side. And while his then £70,000 a week arrangement was reduced by some 40% upon relegation, his take-home pay is still way beyond the budget of most.

Indeed, Farke was quick to dodge questions that Bamford could be lured away in the January window, instead stressing that he wants all his players to remain focused on the task in hand over the remainder of the season.

“No I’m not aware of any interest, we want all our players to be focused on us right now. We have spoke about some injuries and we need to rotate and we need the whole squad to be focused on the next five,” Farke said at his press conference to preview Saturday’s win over Oxford.

“After the 4th of January and the FA Cup game, then we can speak about January. Till the 4th of January, there won’t be any decisions made. Want all the players to be focused.”

Gelhardt, however, is a different issue altogether.

He has featured even less than Bamford this season, appearing as a substitute just twice in the league this season for a total of just nine minutes. The player did, though, start the League Cup tie against Middlesbrough back in August that resulted in a 3-0 home defeat, one of just two games the Whites have lost on their own patch this season.

Sources confirmed to us back in November that his exit was likely to get the green light in January, with Rangers among those interested.

But a move to Wrexham might better suit a player, who can return closer to his Wigan roots were he to join Reynolds’ promotion hopefuls.

Leeds transfer round-up: Double Meslier link; Liverpool star eyed

Leeds, meanwhile, could be set to field more interest in another star whose deal expires in summer 2026 in the form of Illan Meslier.

The French goalkeeper has been the club’s No.1 for approaching five years now, having arrived as a youngster from Ligue 1 Lorient. And having been linked with a move to Arsenal last week, a shock report on Sunday mentioned the 24-year-old as a potential target for Manchester United.

And with one of the Red Devils’ scouts impressed, the impact on both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir has also come to light were the former France U21 star to sign.

His potential departure would leave Leeds with a gap to fill and we understand the Whites have a genuine interest in an ambitious move to sign Liverpool custodian Caoimhin Kelleher amid claims the Irishman will be forced to leave Anfield in 2025.

Were Gelhardt to depart, Leeds could consider a replacement of their own and the Whites are understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on Louie Barry’s situation.

The former Barcelona starlet is on Aston Villa’s books and, having impressed while on loan with League One Stockport, the Villans are ready to recall him in January and send him out to play at a higher level, with Leeds among those to have expressed an initial interest.

