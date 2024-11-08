Second Leeds United chief to leave after Steinsson, with major shake-up underway

Leeds United’s head of recruitment Jordan Miles is set to leave his role at Elland Road ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Miles is set to follow technical director Gretar Steinsson in leaving his position in what appears to be a restructure of the recruitment team at Elland Road.

Football advisor and consultant Nick Hammond and head of football operations Adam Underwood are set to take on more responsibility following the departures of Steinsson and Miles.

Experienced operator Hammond has worked at Leeds for the last three transfer windows helping on transfers in and out of the club.

Miles only joined Leeds last February from Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen and he has also held recruitment roles at West Ham, Ipswich Town and Derby County.

Steinsson is transitioning from his role as technical director to a new role with United’s ownership group, 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds are not expected to directly replace Steinsson and it remains to be seen if they will look to bring someone else to succeed Miles.

Leeds have endured a somewhat disappointing start to the season and sit third in the Championship table, but despite fans becoming frustrated by recent results they are actually one point better off than at this point last term.

The Whites are also only four points behind league leaders Sunderland and are well in the hunt for promotion, despite losing multiple key players over the summer.

As reported by The Athletic on Friday, Leeds technical director Steinson is set to take on a new role in the 49ers Enterprises global operation.

The report claims: “Steinson’s new role within the wider 49ers group will see him work as a technical director with a focus on industry trend research, technology and player advancements. The move would see Steinsson work to evolve ideas that would primarily benefit Leeds and any future football clubs that become part of the organisation. His transition to the new job is already underway.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Miles is now set to follow Steinson out of Leeds and it will be interesting to see if the club appoint a new head of recruitment before January.

Leeds round-up: Archie Gray return? / Lewis O’Brien eyed

Meanwhile, Former Leeds star Lee Sharpe has urged the Whites to re-sign former midfielder Archie Gray on loan for the second half of this season.

Gray, 18, has struggled for consistent game-time since his £40m switch to Tottenham and Sharpe believes a loan back at Elland Road would be perfect for everyone.

“I think it would be unbelievable if Leeds could take Archie on loan in the second half of the season,” Sharpe said.

“It would be one of those deals that suits everyone. Archie would be playing regular football at a very high standard in an environment that he has flourished in before, he would get better and would go back to Tottenham a better player. It would be great for Leeds because he’s such a quality, versatile player. It’s a loan that would benefit all parties.”

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Leeds are one of several sides to have registered an interest in Nottingham Forest loan star Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien, 26, joined Los Angeles FC on loan in July until December – when the MLS season finishes – with the California club having an option to make the move permanent.

The former Huddersfield man is unlikely to figure in Forest’s plans going forward when his loan spell expires, sources have revealed.

A number of Premier League and Championship sides are keeping tabs on O’Brien’s situation as they look to bolster their squads when the transfer window reopens in January.

Premier League strugglers Southampton, along with Championship hopefuls Leeds, Sheffield United, West Brom, Hull and Stoke are all admirers of O’Brien and are monitoring him as they look to improve their midfield options for the second half of the season.

However, a potential switch to Leeds all depends on whether LAFC opt to sign O’Brien permanently in the coming weeks, so they’ll have to wait and see.

