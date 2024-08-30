Leeds United will complete deadline day with the expected announcements of both Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt with the former having already passed his medical and agreeing terms on a deal and with the Whites still lurking over a possible late move for a classy Hungary playmaker.

The Whites fanbase has endured a rollercoaster of emotions this transfer window, having been forced to sell generational young talent Archie Gray to Tottenham in a £40m deal, before then saying farewell to last season’s EFL Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville and another leading light in Georginio Rutter. And with a series of other players departing too, notably Glen Kamara, Leeds have raked in some £140m in transfer fees this summer.

Thankfully, and after a late burst of activity from the Whites, it has not been all one way traffic and Leeds have already this week brought in two quality new faces in the form of Largie Ramazani – the former Manchester United winger costing an €11m (£10m) package from Almeria – and Israel winger Manor Solomon, who arrives on a season’s loan from Tottenham.

Daniel Farke, though, had made clear going into the final week and prior to the confirmation on Ramazani, that he wants four new signings through the door. And now the Whites boss looks set to have his wish granted with a double deal poised to go through on deadline day.

First up, Leeds have struck an agreement to sign Japan midfielder Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf. The 27-times capped midfelder has a keen eye for a goal and is seen as a more progressive replacement for Kamara.

Leeds transfers: Whites to sign Tanaka and Schmidt on deadline day

The fee of €4m (£3.4m) for the 25-year-old, who flew into Leeds on Wednesday night and whom TEAMtalk can reveal has already passed a medical and agreed terms on a four-year deal, will be confirmed as signing No 7 of the summer at some point on Friday.

With Tanaka in the bag, Leeds have been able to turn their focus towards the other needs in Farke’s squad and with the Leeds boss making clear he also wanted to add another full-back to his mix.

Leeds currently have Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo as first-choice options on either flank and with the versatile, but often-injury prone Sam Byram as cover for either.

But with Farke wanting another man in, and with interest in Bournemouth’s Max Aarons falling by the wayside with the Cherries only interested in a straight £15m sale, their focus has now shifted towards St Gallen’s Schmidt.

The 24-year-old was in action for the Swiss side for what appears the final time on Thursday night, scoring in their 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor, which ultimately saw them progress to the Europa Conference League proper after a 5-4 penalty shootout success.

The full-back or wing-back, who is predominantly left-sided but can cover on the right, is due to arrive in Leeds early this afternoon to undergo a medical and potentially complete the formalities of the deal.

Whites linked with late move for Hungary playmaker

The signing of Schmidt is likely to conclude Leeds’ business for the summer, though there are claims that a late move could yet be done for a No 10 to complete their promotion-chasing squad.

The Whites have denied talk that they have offered Sheffield United a cash package plus Joel Piroe for Gustavo Hamer, and while the rumours refuse to go away, the player they are most likely to sign to fill the role is Freiburg star Roland Sallai.

The 27-year-old’s contract with the Bundesliga side is due to expire next summer and it is expected he will seal a move away from before the window shuts.

And with a fee of around €9.5m (£8m) on his head, Leeds are seen as strong contenders for his signature.

In the meantime, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed to Givemesport that Sallai – who can operate either as a right-winger or an attacking midfielder and is often partnered by Liverpool’s creative midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for their national side – has given the green light to the move.

“Roland Sallai is another player that Leeds ave already made a direct enquiry for, to Freiburg. The fee is likely to be in excess of £8m, all in, including add-ons.

“And there’s no agreement yet, but it’s understood that the player would be open to the move.”