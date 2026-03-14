Joel Piroe and Willy Gnonto could be sold by Leeds United this summer after dropping down Daniel Farke's plans

Leeds United are expected to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer and the first two showcase names to be shown the door have been named by a pundit, while TEAMtalk knows the identity of another quintet of stars who will almost certainly be moved on.

The Whites are very much still embroiled in the battle for survival in the Premier League and go into Sunday’s clash against Crystal Palace seeking a first win in four Premier League games and only a third in the competition since the turn of the year. Having looked well placed to secure their top-flight status, a patchy set of results has seen Leeds pulled back into the mix once again, turning up the heat as the season enters a critical phase.

However, Leeds believe their destiny still lies in their own hands and with a somewhat favourable run of home games to come – Brentford, Wolves, Burnley and Brighton are all due to visit Elland Road – the club are starting to put plans in place for another summer rebuild.

While the Whites continue to assess targets, they are also running the rule over several fringe stars who no longer figure in their plans and, with that in mind, a well-known pundit has named two popular figures at Leeds who could be shown the door this summer.

And according to Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith, both Dan James and Willy Gnonto will likely be told to leave amid question marks over their suitability to play in Daniel Farke’s now-preferred 3-5-2 formation and with doubts over their quality.

“I don’t think they’re Premier League quality, could do well in the Championship, but have struggled. And I think also the wing-back system has maybe worked against them,” Smith said.

“So there hasn’t really been a spot for them. But when they have had a chance, they’ve underwhelmed, really. So it might be that they leave Elland Road in the summer.”

While the pair do face somewhat uncertain futures, TEAMtalk insists the pair are still very much appreciated by Farke and no decision has yet been reached to offload either.

However, we can confirm the names of five other players who will be ushered out the Elland Road exit door…

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Leeds ready to clear the decks this summer with five set to leave

Indeed, we have already brought you the news that a decision has been made not to extend or even make permanent the loan deal for Facundo Buonanotte.

The Argentine arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window from Brighton after cancelling a similar arrangement with Chelsea.

And while Leeds had told the player that there would be a chance to make the move permanent should he impress, the twice-capped Argentina international has been limited to just 69 minutes of action for the Whites so far.

Having failed to make the matchday squad across recent Premier League games, Buonanotte was an unused sub in the FA Cup fifth round win over Norwich at the weekend, and we reported how the writing now looks on the wall and with a return to Brighton now seemingly set in stone.

In addition, we have previously revealed how Leeds were open to the exit of Joel Piroe in the January window should a suitable offer come along and if the Whites were able to land on a suitable replacement.

In the end, neither of those scenarios unfolded, and while Piroe was happy to stay and fight his way into Farke’s plans, his sale looks inevitable this summer if Leeds retain their Premier League status.

However, should they find themselves back in the second tier and knowing what a deadly finisher he is, it is possible his future will remain in West Yorkshire.

Regardless of what division Leeds will be in next season, though, the club will show the door to three other stars who have spent the season out on loan, with Isaac Schmidt, Max Wober and Joe Gelhardt all destined to move on.

We reported last month how Hull City have already made their intentions clear about turning his loan into a permanent deal, with the 23-year-old really finding his feet with the Tigers, where he has scored an impressive

A decision over another loanee – Spain Under-21 striker Mateo Joseph – has still to be made, but will also be assessed at the season’s end.

Leeds will also decide what to do with teenage striker Harry Gray, who spent the second half of this season with Rotherham in the third tier. If Leeds remain a Premier League side, it is likely the 17-year-old will be offered out on loan again, this time with a Championship move the preferred option.

Leeds latest: Electric Bodo/Glimt pair watched; Stach future update

While Leeds will consider who to move on, the Whites will, of course, be keen to strengthen their options this summer.

In terms of incoming transfers, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that the Whites had scouts in attendance in Norway on Wednesday to run checks on an impressive Bodo/Glimt attacking duo, as the club weighs up a possible summer swoop.

We can reveal that one of that pair is very much on Leeds’ radar.

Elsewhere, another attacker we can reveal Leeds are watching is currently enjoying a fine season in the Championship, with a host of Premier League clubs, including the Whites, all assessing the highly-rated Millwall winger in recent weeks. However, this particular chase is currently being led by one of Leeds’ top-flight rivals.

Finally, sources have outlined the state of play with regards to talks over a new and improved deal for German midfielder Anton Stach, who was an unused substitute on Sunday.

And while we understand Leeds are open to the possibility of handing Anton Stach a new and improved deal, though we have been told that 49ers Enterprises do have a more pressing issue to address with regards to one of his teammates.

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