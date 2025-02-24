Tim Sherwood has predicted how the season will play out if “full package” Leeds manage to secure a win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday evening – with Blades boss Chris Wilder already advising Daniel Farke exactly how to get the better of his side.

The two Yorkshire rivals face off on Monday evening in a titanic tussle at Bramall Lane – with the winner guaranteed top spot in the Championship table and knowing they have taken a big stride towards promotion back to the Premier League. Leeds go into the game unbeaten in the Championship in 15 games and having won five of their last six in the league; form which has seen them open up a two-point cushion over nearest challengers Sheffield United.

The Blades are also in similar hot form, winning their last four matches after a shock loss to Hull City back on 24 January – one of just five losses this season.

Whoever is the victor on Monday night can rightfully feel confident of finishing the job and Sky Sports pundit Sherwood is adamant Leeds are the team to beat, suggesting a win at Bramall Lane will see them close out the season as champions.

“Bombing forward, nice and secure at the back – they’ve got the whole package,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports News.

“If they win (at Sheffield United), one ‘cup final’, they will win (the league) at a canter and parade to the finishing line.”

Sherwood is the latest in a long line of observers to praise Leeds for their football this season, with the Whites also boasting a goal difference of 48 which is the best across all of England’s four top divisions and bettered only by Bayern Munich across Europe’s big five leagues.

Leeds have also been, somewhat bizarrely praised by Wilder this season and he thinks – in what many will interpret as mind games – the Whites are by far the more superior side.

“Leeds are the talked-about team and rightly so,” he said last week. “They’re a fabulous group of players and are well-coached, smashing everybody here, there and everywhere.

“They’re everybody’s tip to win it. From my point of view, I’d say the same.”

What else has Chris Wilder said about Leeds?

Wilder, though, insists it is a game his players are looking forward to.

“The game takes care of itself. No change in our preparation and approach. Obviously, it’ll be talked about because of the positions of both teams and how their seasons have gone so far, and I think everybody in our camp is looking forward to it. You want to play against the best and we are certainly going to be doing that on Monday night,” he told the official Sheffield United website.

Analysing the Leeds threat and last Monday’s come-from-behind win over Sunderland, Wilder added: “It’ll be the same threats that they pose to everybody else in the division, out of possession, in possession, players that they have got, players that they have kept.

“I know that they lost a few players in the summer but recruited very well. They have got a settled side and had one for quite a while, talented players, huge football club all the things I’ve consistently said about them. They are a very good team individually and collectively; they have got an outstanding manager and especially recently swatting everybody away pretty comfortably.

“Leeds overcame a very good team on Monday night, everybody was impressed in terms of the quality of the game and impressed by how they came back late on to win a tight game. They had possession, more opportunities, but they still had to get the points.”

Leeds were winners in the reverse fixture at Elland Road, claiming a 2-0 win back in October, thanks to goals by Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph.

Speaking at the time, Wilder said: “They were better in all departments. Played quicker, sharper, greater attacking threat. Had bits and pieces of the game, but not enough to trouble them. Their squad is laden with quality. We have played no teams of this calibre before tonight.”

Leeds transfer news: Celtic star eyed; four playmakers wanted

Meanwhile, with Leeds seemingly tearing towards promotion back to the Premier League, attention is already focusing on who they could recruit come the summer window as they try to equip their squad to handle life back in the top flight.

To that end, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed the Whites have joined a number of clubs to be keeping tabs on Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn – though a deal for the German winger will clearly not come cheap.

Elsewhere, Farke and Co are also seemingly gathering information on a number of potential No.9s and with Patrick Bamford seemingly on his way out.

To that end, Leeds have seemingly drawn up a four-man wishlist – though a Manchester United man does not look like being one of them, despite reports to the contrary.

