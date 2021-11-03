Source drops major update amid shock Marcelo Bielsa sack talk at Leeds

Leeds United have no intention of parting company with Marcelo Bielsa after a trusted source poured scorn on the possibility and amid a strongly-worded message of support from chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

The Whites have endured a difficult start to the season, picking up just two wins from their 10 games to date. That leaves Leeds, now in their second season back in the Premier League, down in 17th place and just three clear of the drop zone. And with a difficult run coming up, some have questioned whether Leeds and Bielsa could part company.

However, Bielsa retains God-like status at Elland Road. Revered among supporters after taking Leeds to promotion, the Argentine also retains strong support in the boardroom. Indeed, only the most cynical and harsh of fans would ever question Bielsa’s future as Leeds manager.

Indeed, after the win at Carrow Road, Radrizzani came out and offered a very public show of support for the Leeds boss.

“When I picked Marcelo Bielsa I knew it would come with challenges, but we support him unconditionally and I think the result has been seen on the pitch,” said Radrizzani.

“Also for himself, this has been the longest spell of his career as a coach, with Leeds United because as a club we supported him unconditionally.”

And with the message of support coming through loud and clear, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer, Graham Smyth, also insists there is no danger of Bielsa being replaced.

In response to claims Bielsa could leave, Smyth said: “I wouldn’t be worried.”

The reporter then added: “The only thing more insane than the idea of Leeds hiring Marcelo Bielsa would be the idea of Leeds sacking Marcelo Bielsa after a tough start to a season.”

Danny Mills knows how Bielsa will be feeling

After the fans, few take a Leeds defeat harder than Bielsa.

Indeed, one look at the coach after the final whistle against Norwich showed you exactly what it means ‘to be Leeds’ for Bielsa.

And pundit Danny Mills knows exactly how Bielsa will be feeling at Leeds’ tough start.

“He will put himself under more pressure than anybody else. That’s what it comes down to first and foremost. That’s all he’ll be concerned about. We’ve seen before that he’s not massively bothered about outside influences,” he told Football Insider.

“All he wants to do is to improve his teams and improve his players. He’ll be absolutely desperate to do that. I don’t think he’s concerned about outside influences in the slightest. I don’t think it’s a case of walking away.

“Luke Ayling’s missing as well. At the moment you’re looking at four of your best players not being available. If you do that to any team, we saw what happened with Liverpool last season. They’re some of the best players in the squad and that’s going to make it very, very difficult, no matter who you are.”

