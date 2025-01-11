Leeds United are strongly pushing to secure the signing of Ben Davies this month, with a cut-price move to Elland Road on the cards, and with a trusted journalist revealing how a second Spurs star could be shown the door thanks to a recent addition in N17.

The Whites are top of the Championship table with just over 56% of the season elapsed and look strong contenders to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. And while Leeds United enjoyed an unbeaten festive period that has seen them clock up an unbeaten eight-match run, there remains some frustration that their one-point lead at the top is not wider after successive draws against Blackburn and Hull courtesy of the concession of late goals in both games.

Either way, Leeds go into 2025 well placed in the promotion race, and while Daniel Farke has revealed he is keeping his eyes open for possible new recruits, the Whites are yet to add anyone to their squad.

One man who has been linked with a move in recent weeks is Tottenham defender Ben Davies. The Welshman is Spurs’ longest-serving player having been on their books since summer 2014 – now his 11th season for the club.

His contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is due to expire at the end of the current season and chairman Daniel Levy is not planning a renewal for the 341-game veteran.

As a result, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has shared what he knows about the chances of a move to Elland Road are now – and there could be some imminent good news for the Whites.

“With Ben Davies, I think that he will also be gone. And the same for Fraser Forster as well,” Jacobs said on The Last Word on Spurs podcast.

“With Davies, the natural thing is to run down the contract. Leeds United remain interested. So that could be one to watch in the coming weeks.”

Second Spurs star also cleared to leave; Farke on Gelhardt

Leeds would likely have to pay a small fee to bring Davies north this month, though the fact that one of his closest friends in football, Joe Rodon, is also now at Elland Road would certainly give them an edge.

Davies would also give the Whites a more stable option at left-back to succeed Junior Firpo amid our understanding that the Dominic Republic international has not yet been offered a new deal at Elland Road and with his current arrangement due to expire in the summer.

Leeds also have a strong Welsh representation at Elland Road, with Dan James and captain Ethan Ampadu also regulars for the country.

Davies, though, might not be the only experienced Spurs man to leave the club this month, with 36-year-old keeper Forster now slipping to third choice in the wake of the recent capture of Antonin Kinsky.

The young Czech was thrown in for an immediate debut on Wednesday as Tottenham recorded a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, with the 21-year-old catching the eye.

Now Forster could also get the green light to leave this month, with Jacobs adding: “I think that with Kinsky arriving, Forster falls down the pecking order.”

One man who could leave Leeds this month is Joe Gelhardt, with the little-used forward attracting attention from the likes of Hull, QPR and Cardiff.

On the prospect of him leaving, Farke told the media: “I have an open and honest relationship with Joffy. I know it’s tough for him, he’s a top character, and has his qualities, the problem is just the competition in the squad.

“You can’t back or support all four strikers in the same way. I prefer to stick a bit more with Piroe, Joseph and Bamford. Joffy can also feature as a winger but we have proper competition with Manor, Willy, Dan James and Ramazani.

“He works his socks off in every training session. He knows I trust him but his behaviour is unbelievably professional. Once he has thought it’s the best for him, he can knock at my door and we speak about it. That hasn’t happened yet, let’s see what happens in the next couple of days.”

Leeds transfer round-up: Buendia deal difficult; Gladbach star eyed

Elsewhere, Leeds face a tough task in signing Emi Buendia this month following links to the Aston Villa man.

The once-capped Argentina international has seen his game-time limited this month owing to the excellent form of Morgan Rogers and a loan exit has been suggested.

However, it’s been revealed that reported interest from Leeds looks tough to pull off, given the player’s thoughts on a move and owing to Villa’s demands over his wages were he to make a temporary exit.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are currently ahead of Wolves in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, though why a deal may be delayed until the summer has come to light.

And finally, our reporter Rudy Galetti has provided a strong update on the future of Firpo, with a return to a former club now looking a strong possibility.

