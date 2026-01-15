Leeds United are one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen by intermediaries, TEAMtalk can confirm, though a move to bring him to Elland Road will not exactly be straightforward and with strong competition aplenty.

The Norway international was close to a move to Newcastle over the summer as the Magpies sought a replacement for Alexander Isak, who eventually joined Liverpool in a British record £130m deal. And with Eddie Howe’s side seeing offers of £50m and £55m both rejected – with Wolves standing firm by their £60m valuation, the 24-times capped star ended up staying at Molineux.

However, staying in the Black Country has not borne fruit for either party, with Wolves stranded at the bottom of the Premier League and with the 25-year-old striker having scored just six times so far this season.

On Wednesday evening, though, reports appeared to come out of nowhere that Strand Larsen was close to joining Leeds, with one bookmaker going viral after cutting the odds on the Norwegian making a transfer to Elland Road.

Now I can reveal that intermediaries are working hard on moving Strand Larsen on this month after confirmation came through from Wolves’ hierarchy that the Norwegian could leave.

The interest in the striker is strong, though, with Newcastle, Tottenham, Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham among those also keen on a deal.

We can now reveal that Leeds have also been spoken to by those intermediaries trying to broker a move for the 25-year-old, who doubled his tally this season with a hat-trick in Wolves’ 6-1 thumping of Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Leeds are shining under their new 3-5-2 system with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line, scoring eight times in his last nine appearances and being named as the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

And while Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha have done well when called upon by Daniel Farke, it is understood the manager is open to bringing in even more quality to not just back up Calvert-Lewin, but give them a serious extra dose of quality up front.

With that, we are informed that Leeds’ scouting and recruitment staff have been instructed to slightly alter their stance going forward as they are now are planning on playing the back three for the foreseeable future, meaning their recruitment strategy will now be aligned to fit in with that.

However, as it stands, Leeds are yet to give the green-light over a potential move for Strand Larsen and are yet to contact Wolves over a potential deal.

We have been told, though, that the Black Country side are open to a potential departure if the package is right, and with the club ready to begin their planning for next season. That is more than likely set to see Wolves back in the second tier, and with the immediate goal of securing promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Leeds also offered Roma striker as Joel Piroe exit route opens up

Leeds have also been offered Ukraine star Artem Dovbyk this month, with Roma open to moving him on after they added Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen and Robinio Vaz from Marseille to bolster their attack.

However, with the Ukrainian currently out with a thigh injury, the move is also deemed unlikely at this stage for Leeds.

Any signing could also be dependent on departures too, with the sparingly-used Joel Piroe strongly linked with an exit at Leeds this month.

Last season’s 19-goal top scorer in the Championship has yet to open his account for the season, though has only featured 12 times for the Whites so far across all competitions, missing a penalty in the FA Cup third-round win over Derby on Sunday.

Sources have confirmed that the striker, who recently declared his international allegiances to Surinam, will be allowed to leave this month if a suitable offer comes in and subject to Leeds signing a replacement of their own.

And we can reveal that Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough are keen.

Boro are in need of attacking options and are now showing an interest in Piroe ahead of a possible swoop.

The 26-year-old, who played an important part in their promotion campaign, has, however, recently declared his intentions to stay and fight for his place in the side.

Latest Leeds news: Chelsea winger eyed; Doekhi ‘frontrunners’ claim

Meanwhile, the Whites continue to be described by sources as ‘frontrunners’ for the signing of Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi, with their chief rivals from the Bundesliga now targeting a former Leeds star instead.

Such a move would seriously benefit Leeds, with the West Yorkshire side due to earn a 15% cut of any transfer.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are confirmed admirers of a 19-year-old winger they now they have the perfect chance to sign, with the player’s Chelsea career set to come to an end this month.

The Whites’ next piece of business, however, is likely to be to greenlight the departure of Jack Harrison, with the former Marcelo Bielsa favourite closing on a departure and a surprise move to Italy.

