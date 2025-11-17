Leeds United strikers Harry Gray and Joe Geldardt, the latter who is on loan with Hull City

Sources can confirm that Leeds United will consider letting Harry Gray leave Elland Road on loan in January and that a four-club ‘auction’ to decide who will service the player best will decide his fate, while we can also reveal the likelihood of the Whites recalling the in-form Joe Gelhardt during the winter window.

The fact that the Whites have a low chance conversion rate this season explains why Leeds are in the position they are in. With 11 matches played, Leeds United are 16th in the table with 11 points on the board, and, while displays have dropped in recent weeks, manager Daniel Farke can point to a fair few games where his side deserved better.

Summer attacking signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor have only amassed five goals between them, and the Whites are keen to address that situation in the January window by bringing in more firepower.

One man whom some supporters feel the club should gamble on for more goals is teenage prospect Gray. The brother of former Leeds star Archie, and the great nephew of legendary Whites star Eddie Gray, big things are expected of the 17-year-old, who recently signed his first professional deal at Elland Road.

However, amid his tender years and with Farke eager to ensure he is not blooded too soon, reports over the weekend revealed a plethora of Championship sides are beginning to show interest in acquiring his services in January.

And per The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Derby, Hull, Swansea, and Charlton are all vying to sign the teenager on loan for the remainder of the season.

With seven goals in nine games so far this season for Leeds’ Under-21s side, it certainly feels like Gray is ready for that next career step, and we understand that the club will strongly consider a temporary exit for the 17-year-old in the winter window.

To that end, Leeds will carefully consider proposals for the striker and analyse which of the four sides are best placed to afford the teenager regular game-time.

GO DEEPER ⚪🔵🟡 Leeds to block gut-wrenching out-of-window Tottenham transfer with special star expected to sign new deal – insider

Leeds make decision on Joe Gelhardt recall

The Whites could feasibly see Hull City as a viable destination for Gray, given the success another of their players, Gelhardt, has had at the MKM Stadium.

Given the regular minutes with the Tigers that he was denied at Elland Road, the 23-year-old has responded with seven goals and three assists from 16 appearances so far this season, showing the exact sort of potential Leeds always expected from him.

But while Hull are understandably keen to turn his loan move into a permanent deal, there have been reports that Leeds could look to recall the player in January – as a clause permits them to do so – and to help cure their own profligacy in front of goal.

However, sources are adamant that Leeds have no plans to bring Gelhardt back to Elland Road and are content for the Liverpool-born forward to see out the season with Sergej Jakirovic’s side.

Currently fifth in the league, Hull will be hoping that Gelhardt can help keep the Tigers on course for a play-off place, or potentially better in a wide-open race for promotion this season.

Furthermore, Hull Live also backs up those claims, reporting that Leeds are content to let Gelhardt remain where he is and believe a strong season with the Tigers can help them achieve their £4m valuation of the player should they decide to sell.

Latest Leeds news: Twelve-time trophy winner tipped to replace Farke; Parrott links

Meanwhile, Leeds could feel they have little choice but to sack Farke if the club find themselves cut adrift in the bottom three in December, a journalist has claimed, while a second reporter has named a multiple-trophy-winning manager as the man most likely to take his place at Elland Road.

While the 49ers accepting some of the blame for the club’s struggles lies with them, we’ve named four reasons why Farke can still save himself from the Elland Road sack.

If Leeds are to climb the table, then they will need a more deadly option to count on in attack and ahead of the January window opening for business in just 45 days, we can bring you mixed news on two striker links.

Firstly, the Whites can be discounted from the race to sign Ivan Toney in January for three major reasons, sources have explained.

On the flip side, Leeds could look to revisit summer interest in Troy Parrott following the AZ Alkmaar striker’s impressive contributions for the Republic of Ireland in the past week.

The Gray family dynasty at Leeds

➡️ The Gray connection with Leeds first began way back in 1964 when Eddie Gray, a then unknown teenager from Glasgow, signed for the Whites. He made his debut for the club on New Year’s Day in 1966, while just 18. Eddie went on to make 577 appearances for Leeds, where he was a one-club man, and ending his playing career in the 1983/84 season, some 18 years later.

➡️ Eddie Gray’s brother, Frank, also played for Leeds United, though to lesser success than Eddie. Frank, or Francis to give him his birth name, played for Leeds across two spells (from 1972 to 1979 and then from 1981 to 1985).

➡️ Frank Gray’s son, Andy – the father of Archie and Harry Gray – also played for Leeds. Debuting at Leeds in 1995 and playing in the 1996 League Cup final, Gray would later go on to play for Scotland, as well as representing Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League.

➡️ Archie Gray debuted for Leeds in August 2023 while just 17, though he had been named on the bench as a 15-year-old back in December 2021. He made 52 appearances for the Whites before leaving in a £40m deal for Spurs on 2 July, 2024.

➡️ Harry Gray made his debut for Leeds as an 86th-minute substitute for Brendan Aaronson in a 6–0 Championship league win over Stoke City on 21 April 2025. He was also included in the England squad for the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.