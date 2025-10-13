Leeds manager Daniel Farke is looking to establish the club back in the Premier League

Leeds United have no plans to axe manager Daniel Farke in the wake of continued upheaval north of the border at sister club, Glasgow Rangers, and with two sources explaining why the German retains a ‘strong bond’ with owners, 49ers Enterprises.

The Whites have made a relatively strong fist of life back in the Premier League following last season’s record-breaking 100-point Championship-winning tally. With two wins and just three defeats from their seven matches played so far, Leeds find themselves 15th in the Premier League table – and arguably unfortunate not to have more points on the board.

Indeed, Leeds have chucked away three points alone in recent games, having conceded crucial goals deep into stoppage time, with Eli Junior Kroupi’s well-angled volley earning Bournemouth a point in a stoppage-time 2-2 draw, while Gabriel Gudmunsson’s quite frankly bizarre own goal costing a hard-earned point at Fulham.

Had Leeds held on in both those games, Farke’s side would be ninth right now.

The Whites were also arguably the better against Tottenham Hotspur last time out but were guilty of failing to convert several gilt-edged chances, as Thomas Frank’s side secured a 2-1 win to end Leeds’ year-long record of not losing at home.

Despite that, question marks continue to hover over Farke‘s head and speculation over his future at Elland Road raised its head a little less than 24 hours after the club first secured promotion back in May.

And in the wake of some turmoil at the 49ers’ other British side, Rangers, which saw summer appointment Russell Martin removed from the hotseat after just 123 days in charge, speculation has been turned back on Farke after the Americans showed their ruthless side.

However, trusted BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope insists Farke’s position is not under review and the club are satisfied with their start to the season so far.

“The start has been steady and, in terms of points, probably about what I envisaged. I feel Farke will keep Leeds in the Premier League for another season,” Pope said in the Q&A with BBC Sport.

“The transfer window was solid, if not spectacular. Farke is very intelligent and understands the financial parameters he has to work within. He also knows how to manage upwards as well as his players.”

Farke has 49ers respect at Leeds – sources

Pope continued: “Eight points from seven games is a decent tally and, bar the Arsenal game, United have been right there in the other six top-flight fixtures too, though the cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday was a major disappointment.”

“In all, the performances have deserved a few more points and, therefore, there are no questions over his immediate future!”

Pope is also adamant that, while the national media were questioning Farke’s future earlier this year, the 48-year-old has deserved his chance and retains the faith of the club’s board.

“He [Farke] has deserved his opportunity and when there were questions over his future during the run-in to the Championship title, I felt more supporters respected the work he was doing. To go on and lift the trophy was as much a vindication for him for blocking out the noise and the doubters.”

Pope also insists that the 49ers see Leeds and Rangers as very separate entities.

“It is a real positive to have two clubs like that, but there is not one subordinate to the other. That would be a disservice. That is what Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe said when he was announced as Rangers’ vice-chairman.

“I know Rangers are struggling on the pitch, with the appointment of Russell Martin going quickly and spectacularly badly, but bearing in mind Marathe has been at the forefront of a huge global brand and organisation in terms of the San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, successful delegation will be a key strength of his.”

Furthermore, we understand that Farke is under absolutely no pressure at Leeds and the club are more than satisfied with how the season has unfolded so far.

In Farke, the club feels they have a manager who retains their total trust.

Furthermore, the German’s handling of the media, especially in the wake of a relatively difficult summer window that drew some pretty strong criticism from fans, was hugely appreciated by the board, who were impressed by his refusal to criticise the club over the failure to land a new No.10, and despite the German making it plainly clear 10 days earlier that he wanted further additions.

To that end, unless the club’s form takes a drastic nosedive, Leeds fully expect to see out the season with the manager still at the helm and with what we understand to be a ‘strong bond’ that exists between owners and the manager.

He is currently three years into a four-year deal at Elland Road and the club are hoping Farke shows himself worthy of earning an extension by helping establish the club back in the Premier League.

Their £103.1m summer spend kept Leeds within budget and just within PSR limitations. And the aim will be to further strengthen on their squad in 2026, albeit with a firmer eye on the summer window as opposed the January one.

