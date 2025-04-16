TEAMtalk understands that Ilia Gruev’s Leeds United future is contingent on one key factor, amid growing interest from teams across Europe and beyond.

Leeds snapped up the midfielder from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2023 to boost their midfield options as they sought an immediate return to the Premier League.

Gruev had to bide his time at Elland Road, though, with captain Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara dominating game time in the centre of the park. The Bulgaria international became a regular in the second half of last season but a knee injury waylaid his progress in the first half of this campaign.

While he is not first choice under manager Daniel Farke, TEAMtalk sources state that if Leeds get promoted from the Championship this summer, the 24-year-old is fully committed to staying put.

This is despite several clubs approaching Leeds about the defensive midfielder and asking for updates about his situation ahead of the transfer window opening.

If Leeds do go up, with the Whites currently top of the table with four games remaining, Gruev will not consider any other offers and wants to prove himself in the English top-flight.

If they fall short for a second year running, after losing in the Championship play-off final last May, that could change his stance, however.

Gruev happy at Leeds for now

TEAMtalk can reveal that Gruev is very comfortable at Leeds and believes in the project they have embarked upon. His contract runs until the summer of 2027 and both the player and the club are happy with the current situation.

While interest from abroad continues to grow, everything points to Gruev staying at the Yorkshire outfit as long as Leeds finish the job and secure promotion.

Gruev has made 21 appearances for Leeds this season, 16 of which have been starts, and he has often had to play second fiddle to Ampadu, summer signing Ao Tanaka and Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell.

If Leeds do go up, competition for places may be even harder, with midfield signings a possibility, but it seems Gruev wants to take that challenge head on in a bid to become a first-team regular.

If they fail to get promoted, Gruev, who has been linked with a Bundesliga return, may be unlikely to stick around for a third season in the Championship.

Leeds latest news: Fight for Wolves ace, number nine targeted

TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds will have to fight off Nottingham Forest if they are to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Forest are said to be gunning for the full-back, who has impressed on loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord this season.

Our sources can also confirm that a powerful new striker will one of up to six new players on Leeds’ wishlist if they get promoted.

One forward they are keeping tabs on is West Ham loanee Evan Ferguson, who faces an uncertain future at Brighton after falling out of favour with head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Finally, Leeds have been linked with a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as the Saints prepare for next season in the Championship.

