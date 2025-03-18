Leeds full-back Junior Firpo looks increasingly certain to leave Elland Road this summer with sources revealing the player has recently changed agents and with three clubs now in talks over a free-transfer move.

The 28-year-old moved to Leeds United in summer 2021, signing a four-year deal from Barcelona and in a move that cost £12.9m (€15m, $16.7m) at the time. An addition by then director of football Victor Orta and approved by Marcelo Bielsa, Firpo has gone on to make 115 appearances for the Whites – the most he has represented any side throughout his career.

However, while Firpo struggled in the Premier League, he has flourished down in the second tier since Leeds’ relegation to the Championship. And despite playing as a left-back, Firpo has 12 goal contributions this season (three scored, nine assists) from just 28 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side across the 2024/25 campaign so far.

But with his deal due to expire at the season’s end and with talks over an extension not progressing, the Dominican Republic international is now expected to leave Leeds as a free agent this summer, with sources stressing it is now ‘increasingly unlikely’ that the player will still be at Elland Road next season.

We can also confirm that Firpo recently changed his agency and is now represented by You First. And the former Barcelona man’s new representatives have already started working on his future, looking for the best possible option for the next season.

Junior has attracted strong interest from Spain. Three LaLiga clubs have already made proposals to convince him as a free agent; one of which we can confirm are former side, Real Betis.

Firpo assessing LaLiga options and everything Farke has said on Leeds man

Firpo was on Real Betis’ books between 2014-19, making 43 senior appearances before earning a move to Barcelona and counting Lionel Messi among his former teammates.

Betis are now keen on bringing him back to Andalusia, though they are not the only club in the race.

To date, though, there are no advanced talks with any team, and Firpo wants to take his time to evaluate all options.

However, a return to La Liga seems to be the most likely scenario: his entourage is currently focusing on opportunities in Spain, as Firpo prefers a move back to La Liga. New developments are expected in the coming weeks as negotiations continue.

Whites manager Farke has continued to dodge all questions on the chances of Firpo earning a renewal at Leeds, instead insisting the focus remains on the pitch and helping to secure the club’s number one objective of promotion back to the Premier League.

Speaking in January, the boss said: “There are too many matches for that at the moment and also wanted him to concentrate on his rehab and then finding his rhythm back. January is not the time to speak about this. Recruitment is pretty busy but there will be more relaxed times during the season to speak about it.”

Asked about Firpo again in February, Farke told the media: “It’s a bit complicated because the financial resources differ a bit.

“For example, if you extend the contract of a very expensive player who is normally too expensive for the Championship, sometimes you have to wait a little bit. [With] the finances, you have to be a bit more careful in terms of planning.

“Or, the other way round, [you have to wait and see] if you really can afford to be there as a Premier League signing. You have to wait until the money of the Premier League is guaranteed.

“You have to be a bit more careful in terms of planning because we want to be sustainable. We can’t do crazy things and risk the long-term future of the club.

“It’s always a bit complicated [for teams in our situation].”

Leeds transfer round-up: Wolves man to replace Firpo?

We revealed earlier this month that United are considering a bid for Hugo Bueno in the summer transfer window, though face competition from a Premier League club that could potentially offer the player Champions League football next season.

Elsewhere, sources have also told us that Manchester United have ended their interest in Illan Meslier, having considered the Leeds keeper as a back-up option for next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have moved on from Meslier and are instead targeting two options who could come in as a No.1 instead. Meslier’s contract at Leeds expires in summer 2026, leaving the Whites with a big decision to make this summer.

Meanwhile, with Leeds on the hunt for promotion, a trusted source has named the club’s immediate three targets should they secure a route back into the promised land.

