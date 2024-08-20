Top Leeds Utd target in ‘advanced talks’ over rival move as two forward alternatives emerge – Sources

Leeds United hope to land at least one new forward

Leeds United look set to miss out on top summer objective Jonathan Rowe, with Marseille edging closer to his signing, though the Whites do have two other forwards on their radar as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Leeds have sold around £140million worth of players this summer, the most out of any club in Europe. Two superb forwards have left as part of those sales, too.

Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville has joined West Ham United for £25m plus add-ons, while Brighton & Hove Albion announced the club-record capture of Georginio Rutter on Monday night, in a deal worth £40m.

Wilfried Gnonto’s agent is also keen to secure a transfer for his client, though it remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to leave as well.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers after agonising triple Leeds exit

Leeds must strengthen their forward line if they are to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Norwich City’s electric winger Rowe has been identified as a player who can spearhead Leeds’ promotion push.

However, it is now unlikely that the 21-year-old will end up at Elland Road. TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Marseille are closing in on Rowe’s signature.

Talks between Marseille and Norwich are at an ‘advanced’ stage, sources have told TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan.

Leeds Utd transfers: Two stars eyed after Rowe setback

Rowe has told Norwich officials that he wants to make the move a reality as it would represent a great next step in his career.

Norwich are expected to receive a total of £13m when selling the England U21 international, who notched 13 goals and four assists in 38 games for them last season.

Leeds do have other wingers in their sights, though. TEAMtalk revealed last week that Leeds are among several clubs pursuing Stoke City wide man Million Manhoef.

The Whites will have to pay significant money to prise Manhoef away from Stoke, however. The Potters value the Dutchman at over £10m, and they hope this price tag will put Leeds off.

Leeds are eyeing a double deal for Manhoef and Burnley ace Manuel Benson, too. In a boost for the West Yorkshire side, TEAMtalk can reveal that Benson is happy to leave Burnley and is expected to join a new club before the transfer deadline, with Daniel Farke’s side firmly in the mix.

Although, Leeds have yet to make a formal approach to snap up the 27-year-old.

Leeds are prioritising the improvement of the winger and No 10 positions. They feel that by adding Manhoef and Benson to their squad – plus the versatility of some of their existing forwards – they will have a strong enough attack to get into the play-off places or better.

READ MORE: Leeds quoted colossal fee to re-sign Jack Clarke as move for Austria star explodes into life