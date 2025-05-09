Leeds United are seriously considering a move for Chelsea star Djordje Petrovic amid his great form on loan at Strasbourg, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Leeds are actively shaping their squad for the upcoming season, with Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic emerging as a prime target to become their new No 1. Sources indicate that Petrovic, a 25-year-old Serbian international, is high on Leeds’ list of goalkeeping options, with his representatives aware of the club’s keen interest.

Leeds are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department, and Petrovic’s potential availability aligns with their ambitions to strengthen the squad for a competitive Premier League campaign.

The club have come to the decision that they do not believe Illan Meslier is good enough to be their main keeper in the top flight.

Petrovic has been a standout performer for Strasbourg this season, boasting some brilliant stats including Ligue 1’s highest save percentage (75%) and the most accurate passes (913) from 29 appearances.

Petrovic’s situation at Chelsea remains uncertain. The Blues are still evaluating his role, with no final decision made on whether he will stay as part of their squad or be allowed to leave.

A potential for limited game time at his parent club, coupled with Chelsea’s wealth of goalkeeping options, could open the door for a move, making Leeds’ interest timely.

A transfer could benefit all parties, offering Petrovic regular first-team football and Leeds a reliable shot-stopper with top-flight experience.

In addition to their pursuit of Petrovic, Leeds are also targeting two strikers in the upcoming transfer window.

This move comes as Patrick Bamford, a long-serving forward at the club, is expected to depart. Bamford’s exit would leave a significant gap in Leeds’ attacking options, prompting the Whites to prioritise reinforcements.

Leeds are seeking players who can add goals and versatility to complement their existing forward options.

These transfer pursuits underline Leeds’ aggressive approach in the market. Securing Petrovic and two new strikers would significantly enhance their squad depth and quality. Leeds chiefs hope this will in turn position them for success in the 2025/26 season.

TEAMtalk first revealed Leeds’ interest in Petrovic on April 2 and the chances of him landing at Elland Road this summer are increasing.

Leeds have also been linked with Aaron Ramsdale, who is searching for a Premier League move following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk which other club is leading the charge for Ramsdale, with Leeds preferring Petrovic.

Plus, Leeds could add to their centre-forward options by landing Jamie Vardy and another Premier League hitman, we understand.

