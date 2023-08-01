Spectacular Leeds raids on Man Utd and Liverpool gather pace, as Farke gets thumbs up from Ten Hag

Leeds Utd are sizing up eye-catching raids on both Man Utd and Liverpool, and the Red Devils move in particular looks like it could succeed, per reports.

Daniel Farke’s side have already waved goodbye to a whole host of established stars this summer. Many have left via the loan route thanks to loan clauses within their contracts.

On the back of their relegation to the Championship, many Leeds players can leave if a club agrees to pay 100 percent of their wages while on loan. If that criteria is met, Leeds are powerless to resist.

The latest to leave via that route was Austrian defender Max Wober. The 25-year-old was a rare bright spark in Leeds’ defence last term and has left Farke with issues to resolve after joining Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wober can play at either left-back or centre-half. According to two separate updates, Leeds are eyeing moves in both of those positions. What’s more, they might come from two of England’s elite in Liverpool and Man Utd.

Farke eyeing Brandon Williams reunion; Man Utd open for business

Firstly, Leeds have turned to bitter rivals Man Utd in a bid to sign a new left-back.

The Independent state Brandon Williams is in their sights and the early signals from Man Utd suggest a deal can be made.

Indeed, Williams is behind both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old’s repeated calls for more game-time during the previous campaign fell on deaf ears.

The Independent report Leeds are ‘considering a move’ for the full-back who is a known commodity to Farke. The German previously managed Williams during the latter’s loan spell at Norwich City in the 2021/22 campaign.

A move would hinge on Leeds convincing Williams to drop down a division. However, it’s noted signing for Leeds would come with the virtual guarantee of the regular minutes he craves.

Regarding Man Utd’s stance on the move, it’s clarified the Red Devils want any and all exits from here on out to be permanent and not loans.

Man Utd need to raise funds of their own for further moves at goalkeeper, centre-back and holding midfield. As such, Williams is labelled ‘available for transfer’ and a ‘deal could be done’.

In effect, Leeds have the greenlight to sign Williams if they lodge a satisfactory bid and convince Williams to drop into the second tier.

Leeds want Liverpool centre-back too

Elsewhere, Leeds are also seeking a new centre-half and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips is one of two targets who’ve been named.

According to LeedsLive’s Beren Cross, Phillips is under consideration at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old is way down the pecking order at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ensuring he’ll never be a regular for the Reds.

Phillips is repeatedly linked with a Liverpool exit each and every window, though while a permanent exit is yet to materialise, the story may be different this time around.

Phillips has entered the final two years of his deal and a new contract appears highly unlikely. As such, his value will only decrease from here on out and the time is right for Liverpool to sever ties once and for all.

Writing for LeedsLive, Beren Cross wrote: “Centre-backs, left-backs, central midfielders, advanced playmakers and centre forwards would be wise bases to target between now and September 1.

“The former are, LeedsLive understands, currently being targeted with the most vigour by Gretar Steinsson and Nick Hammond.

“Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Man City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain under consideration as two of the options in central defence they like.”

As yet unsubstantiated reports on social media have suggested Leeds are closing in on an agreement worth an initial £8.5m for Phillips.

While those claims cannot be corroborated at present, Phillips to Leeds is certainly one to keep an eye on.

