Standout Leeds signing wanted in Prem again already as stance on three major sales emerges

Three Leeds United players are in demand by Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including one they only signed in the summer, a report has claimed.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Wilfried Gnonto is the subject of interest from Everton again after Leeds kept hold of him following their relegation. Now, Football Insider has named Gnonto as one of three wanted men in the Leeds squad in view of the next transfer window.

The report claims Crysencio Summerville and even Ethan Ampadu are in line to be the subject of offers from top-flight clubs in January. Ampadu only joined Leeds a few months ago, but has impressed since his return to English football.

Leeds bought Ampadu from Chelsea for a reported fee of £7m. He has since been ever present for Daniel Farke’s side, appearing 16 times in all competitions – mainly in midfield.

Recently, Robbie Savage told TEAMtalk that Ampadu has been one of the signings of the season, especially in terms of value for money.

Now, it appears other clubs are taking note of Ampadu’s progress and he could be on the radar of Premier League outfits – though no specific suitors are named – for 2024.

Ampadu last played in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season, when he was on loan at Sheffield United – who ended up going down to the Championship. Since then, he suffered consecutive relegations from Serie A with Venezia and Spezia.

But the Wales international is back on track in English football and his efforts in the second tier could earn him another chance to prove himself at a higher level.

Leeds want to keep key trio

According to the report, though, Leeds have no intention of selling Ampadu – nor Summerville or Gnonto – midway through a season in which they are competing for an instant return to the Premier League.

Summerville has played 12 times for Leeds so far this season, scoring six times, while Gnonto has made nine appearances, getting just one goal.

Ampadu and Summerville are both under contract with Leeds until 2027, whereas Gnonto’s deal at Elland Road expires a year earlier.

