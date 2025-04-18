Illan Meslier faces an uncertain future this summer and TEAMtalk understands that he will have offers from English and European clubs as his Leeds United career hangs in the balance.

Daniel Farke has dropped the 25-year-old goalkeeper from his starting XI in Leeds’ last three games, following a series of errors that cost the Whites vital points in their promotion push.

Leeds now sit top of the Championship table and are on track to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League. A return to the top flight will trigger a flurry of transfer activity from Leeds and Meslier could be one of their departures, especially with the young keeper keen to still be a number one, and Leeds potentially looking at adding a new keeper.

We reported in December last year that Serie A club Fiorentina and French side Rennes are interested in Meslier. However, Fiorentina have ended their interest for this summer after agreeing on a contract extension with David de Gea. There was never a concrete approach from Fiorentina for Meslier, despite them looking at him.

Rennes are still in the market for a goalkeeper, however, and Meslier remains on their shortlist. 40-year-old stopper Steve Mandanda is expected to leave this summer, so he will need replacing.

Rennes are watching Meslier’s situation but they are also keen on PSV Eindhoven’s Walter Benitez, who is an older than Meslier at 32, but will be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.

TEAMtalk understands that Leicester City could also consider a move for Meslier this summer if Mads Hermansen departs, and there is significant interest in the Foxes keeper.



Leicester, Strasbourg could join Illan Meslier race

Leicester are on the verge of being relegated from the Premier League and could lose some key players as a result. It will be interesting to see how the EFL react when Leicester fall back under their jurisdiction and whether sales will be necessary to balance the books.

There has been speculation about Bilal El Khannouss and Stephy Mavididi recently, but we understand that the Foxes are keen to keep hold of the duo even if they drop to the Championship. Mavididi was particularly important in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23 under now-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

However, one player who could leave the King Power is goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who has performed well despite Leicester struggling to pick up points this season.

Nothing is decided or advanced yet, but if a bid in excess of £30m arrives for Hermansen then Leicester may be forced to consider selling the Dane.

Leicester could consider a move for Meslier to fill the void that could be left by Hermansen, should Leeds decide to sell him. Martin Dubravka was a concretre name on Leicester’s radar last summer, but the Newcastle number two has extended his stay at the club and Eddie Howe does not wish to lose him. This was also the stumbling block for Al-Shabab, who thought they had agreed a deal with Dubravka, but Newcastle persuaded him to change his mind.

Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg, meanwhile, have shown interest in Meslier previously. Djordje Petrovic will return to Chelsea this summer to be assessed after his loan with Strasbourg ends, meaning the French side will be in the market for a new No. 1 goalkeeper. It is unclear at this stage whether Strasbourg owners, BlueCo 22, still value Meslier. Strasbourg are on course for European football and should they get it, they are expected to bring in some new young talents in an ambitious summer.

Leeds have not yet decided whether to sell Meslier as they are focused on securing promotion and are well aware of his talent and potential despite recently costing Leeds points.

Meslier, for his part, wants to play consistent minutes and is not expected to entertain a move to become a back-up option. He is contracted until 2026, so he could potentially stay at Elland Road and fight for his place in the starting XI back in the Premier League, but he won’t be short of options this summer, despite being dropped of late.

