Leeds star jumps place in transfer queue as source reveals lingering interest from European giant

Illan Meslier has become a surprise target for Bayern Munich, according to a report that reiterates he could be sold by Leeds United before the transfer window closes.

Bayern have been in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer after selling Yann Sommer to Inter. Sommer was acting as cover for Manuel Neuer, who remains out due to injury. Therefore, the Bundesliga champions were wanting to sign Stefan Ortega from Manchester City.

There were then rumours that Meslier had been offered to the Premier League champions as a replacement for Ortega. However, Man City ultimately decided to keep Ortega.

It has prompted Bayern to pledge their faith in Sven Ulreich as their goalkeeper until Neuer returns. But an update from Football Insider is claiming Bayern actually still want to sign another shot-stopper.

And it is now suggested that Meslier is on Bayern’s radar, effectively jumping a place in the transfer chain he recently became embroiled in.

Several players have left Leeds following their relegation from the Championship and Football Insider still expects Meslier to join the exodus before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds signed Karl Darlow from Newcastle earlier in the summer, so have another option ready to step up into the starting role if Meslier departs.

Chelsea linked with Meslier too but may struggle to tempt him

The Frenchman is also said to be on the shortlist of Chelsea, but they have various other targets in mind. Reports elsewhere recently implied that Robert Sanchez will be made number one at Stamford Bridge, so they are only in the market for a deputy keeper after the departures of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Several weeks ago, Meslier namechecked Chelsea and said he would be interested in joining a club of that calibre, but not if it was to sit on the bench.

Whether he would view a move to Bayern in a different light remains to be seen. After all, even if there might be an immediate chance to play, Neuer will be a big presence to deputise for once he is ready to return.

Whoever emerges as his next buyers, Leeds are asking for a fee between £20m and £25m to sell Meslier, it is claimed. If not, he remains under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

