Leeds United defender Max Wober could be set for a dramatic exit from Elland Road this week after all, with Turkish giants Galatasaray linked with a last-gasp move – while Whites goalkeeper Karl Darlow has lifted the lid on how he feels playing second fiddle to Illan Meslier.

Austria defender Wober returned to Elland Road over the summer having spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Bundesliga side were keen to turn that loan into a permanent arrangement, but Leeds’ valuation of Wober – which TEAMtalk understands was set at £8.5m (€10m / $13m) – proved beyond their reach.

And with subsequent interest in his services failing to see an agreement reached, Wober had seemingly resigned himself to a season back in the Championship with Leeds.

However, multiple reports in the Turkish media, including Takvim, now claim a controversial late move to Galatasaray could be on the cards, with the transfer window still open until Friday.

And it’s reported they are ready to make an approach to Leeds to sign Wober on a season-long loan deal with the option of making the move a permanent transfer next summer.

It’s reported Galatasaray want to revert to a five-man defensive unit, changing their formation to a 5-3-2 set-up in order to accommodate their recent signing of Victor Osimhen. The Napoli superstar joined the Super Lig champions on a season’s loan following his failure to seal a move away from Napoli on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea coming agonisingly close to securing a deal.

As such, Okan Buruk’s side need a left-sided centre-half to bring their vision to reality, with Wober now very much at the top of their wishlist in the final 72 hours of the window.

What has Wober said on Leeds stay

Wober has made just one appearance for Leeds so far this season – the 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup – having fallen behind both Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the pecking order.

Discussing his immediate future at Leeds during the international break, Wober appeared to express his contentment at still being at Elladn Road.

“I’m at Leeds, that’s a perfect fit for me. I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave. I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won’t be easy to work my way back to the same position as before,” he told Sky Sports Austria.

“The chance to play in the Premier League again is huge because on paper we have the best team and a broad squad. Our goal is clearly promotion.”

On having to wait for his chance, he added: “We are three central defenders who are at a very similar level. If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn’t change much as a coach. So I have to stand back and wait for the chance.”

Karl Darlow on playing second fiddle to Illan Meslier

In other Leeds news, Sheffield United winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has offered a 49-word explanation why he opted for a summer switch to Bramall Lane over Elland Road.

And Leeds No 1, Meslier, is understood to be ready to open talks over a new deal with the Whites with his current arrangement due to expire in 2026.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has warned Leeds that any contract extension for Meslier will likely need to contain a key exit clause.

In the meantime, the Whites’ second-choice goalkeeper Darlow, who this week made his full international debut for Wales at the age of 33, has explained to LeedsLive how it feels to be stuck behind Meslier in the pecking order.

He moved to Leeds from Newcastle in summer 2023 but has been limited to just five appearances so far.

“That’s not an issue for myself. Yes, I want to play more, of course, but [with] the work that goes on on the training ground, I know how dedicated I am to my profession and how I work day in, day out,” he said.

Why move to Galatasaray would be so controversial

Already an unpopular figure at Elland Road for deserting the Whites for Monchengladbach following relegation and just days after underlining his willingness to stay, another loan move – this time to their most-despised of rivals Galatasaray – would see the player emphatically burn his bridges once and for all at Leeds.

Tensions between Leeds and the Turkish side have been at an all-time ever since a UEFA Cup semi-final clash between the sides back in April 2000 when two supporters of the West Yorkshire side, Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, lost their lives following a knife attack.

That rivalry prevented popular former Leeds man Gjanni Alioski from moving there at the end of his contract in summer 2021, while Harry Kewell’s eventual move there – albeit after a five-year spell at Liverpool – is why the player’s name is mud among Whites supporters.

