Leeds United star Raphinha has doubled down on his transfer stance and believes he has everything he needs under Marcelo Bielsa.

The winger has attracted significant attention for his performances over the past 18 months. But despite the likes of Liverpool and PSG taking a liking to him, Raphinha has openly spoken of his desire to stay at Elland Road.

He previously mentioned he hopes to play Champions League football with the Whites.

Now the 24-year-old has reaffirmed that he sees his future with the club who signed him from Stades Rennais, and not with a major European team.

When asked by BBC Radio Leeds whether he can achieve his career ambitions with Leeds, he emphatically replied: “Without a doubt.”

Raphinha then continued: “When you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire together with the manager, the coaching staff, fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium and at the training ground.

“Marcelo Bielsa demands a lot of us. We know that. We’re used to it. We listen to him.

“He helps us develop and evolve as players, as professionals. We listen to him and we play his style of football.

“That’s the football that has put us, that has given us attention in the Premier League. Made us stand out in the Premier League and made Leeds a Premier League team.”

Raphinha could be staying put at Leeds Raphinha's comments could hint at him staying at Leeds.

Despite Raphinha providing Leeds fans with hope from his comments, it is especially true in football that actions speak louder than words.

Only when he puts pen to paper on a new contract will the Whites faithful be able to breathe a sigh of relief. His current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

AC Milan are the latest club to have entered the mix for the Brazil international. His performances in the recent international breaks have furthered his fanbase.

Raphinha warnings start to stack up

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has already issued Raphinha with a warning about a move to Anfield.

And now Rio Ferdinand has also questioned whether it would be a wise move for him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “The only problem I think with something like Raphinha going to Liverpool is just where he’s going to play? He’s not going to start.

“So, £60 million not to start is a big, big fee. And for him as a player, I’m sure he’ll have more options. It’s a great club, don’t get me wrong, going to be fighting on all fronts to win things.

“That question won’t be answered in a positive way for him: will I start a lot of games? If Salah stays and signs a new contract, it puts a dampener on his ability to play.”

