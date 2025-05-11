A Leeds star looks close to leaving the club, but his exit route might be changing, with Barcelona now ready to hijack a move to a fellow Spanish side.

The Whites will play Premier League football again in 2025-26. They returned to the top flight as champions of the Championship, after a two-season sojourn in the second tier.

TEAMtalk has learned that the exit of left-back Junior Firpo – who has played for Leeds for the last four years – is likely ahead of the next campaign, as he feels after securing promotion, now is the right time to say goodbye, something he would have always looked to do after his four years contracted were up.

A move to Real Betis is close to completion, per TEAMtalk sources. Firpo played for Los Verdiblancos for the first few years of his career, and still holds an emotional connection to the club.

After Betis, the left-back played two seasons with Barcelona, and it’s been suggested that they are looking at bringing him back.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey told Leeds United News: “It’s down to Firpo, I am told he inching towards Spain. Barcelona have even looked at him as a no.2, Betis are there as well.

“It does sound like he’s heading back to Spain; his people have had a lot of talks.”

Spain was always the aim for Firpo

TEAMtalk revealed exclusively back in September that if Firpo were to leave Elland Road, he’d favour a return to Spain.

But at that stage, he remained open to staying at Leeds if the parties could come to an agreement.

Now, it’s seems the likelihood is that Firpo will indeed go back to Spain, but the only question is over which club.

Though TEAMtalk is ware Betis are nearing the transfer, nothing is entirely decided, so Barca could hijack the deal if Firpo feels he’d be given enough game time there.

Leeds round-up: Goalkeeper moves eyed

TEAMtalk is aware that Leeds are seriously considering a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who is in stunning form on loan at Strasbourg.

However, there is a chance that he’s the Blues’ No.1 goalkeeper next term, and it seems unlikely he’d move unless it was clear there’d be limited game time for him.

Another goalkeeper who’s been on the Whites’ radar of late is Aaron Ramsdale, who seems almost certain to remain in the Premier League despite being relegated with Southampton this season.

While Leeds are evaluating Ramsdale, he’s also being watched by Newcastle, Bournemouth and West Ham, per TEAMtalk sources.

It’s felt the Hammers could provide the best pull for the goalkeeper, given their established Premier League status and the vision of manager Graham Potter.

