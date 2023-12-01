Leeds starter becomes target for UCL giants as delayed consequence of questionable Man Utd signing

Last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan are considering a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to claims in Italy.

Meslier was expected to leave Leeds after their relegation from the Premier League, as highlighted by the addition of Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, but the Frenchman ended up staying at Elland Road.

It might not be too much longer until a transfer away comes back into view for Meslier, though, after he started all 18 of Leeds’ matches back in the Championship so far.

Reports shortly after the summer transfer window closed indicated that Leeds would not be too concerned if another club came calling for their £20-25m-rated shot-stopper in January.

And according to Sport Mediaset reporter Marco Barzaghi, Meslier might be on a three-man shortlist for Inter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Barzaghi explained that Napoli’s Alex Meret has been offered to Inter ahead of his contract expiring in 2024, but Meslier is also someone with a possibility of joining Inter.

Barzaghi said: “On the topic of goalkeepers, Meret was offered, who has an expiring contract with Napoli.

“He could be, as a 26-year-old Italian free agent, an interesting alternative to grow and alternate with Sommer for another season.

“Or do you prefer Bento, who is a slightly younger Brazilian at Athletico Paranaense, who does however cost more than €10m.

“Another possibility is Meslier from Leeds, French ex-under-21 international with great promise who is in any case having an important enough growth.”

Meslier could eventually replace Onana

Inter signed Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich in the summer to be their new first-choice goalkeeper after the sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United, where the Cameroon international has so far struggled.

About to turn 35, Sommer was only ever a short-term solution for Inter, who will be looking to evolve their goalkeeping department when an opportunity emerges.

Meslier could become their answer, in which case he would get the chance to play in Serie A for the first time – and most likely the Champions League.

Leeds still have the former Lorient man under contract until 2026, a timeframe in which they will be hoping to get back into the Premier League (the sooner the better).

But if Inter firm up their interest in Meslier, he could become the first player to move from the Whites to the Nerazzurri.

