Leeds United are reportedly looking into a deal that will see them land a Bundesliga title-winning striker this summer – but the move could come at a cost amid claims a deal can only be done if they agree to sacrifice top winger Crysencio Summerville in an explosive swap.

The Whites are knee-deep in an intense battle for promotion back to the Premier League having suffered the drop after three seasons last time around. Their tally of 90 points already with two games left would normally have already been enough to secure their return; however, an extraordinary season in the Championship means Leeds United‘s push for promotion alongside Leicester and Ipswich will more than likely go to the wire.

Leeds moved back up to second on Monday night with a nervy, but entertaining 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside, which ultimately ended up a little closer than the Whites would have liked.

And if they can record another win on Friday night – this time away at QPR – Daniel Farke’s side will have opened up a four-point buffer on Ipswich, who will have two games in hand and are next in action on Saturday night at Hull.

With Farke managing to find a winning blend this season, they will be desperate to ensure they do enough to secure a top-two berth and avoid the lottery of – or in Leeds United’s case, the expected misery of – the Championship play-offs.

Key to their success this season has been a fluid and mobile attack, which has seen the goals spread out across their strong options up front. And while Dan James and Joel Piroe are both in double figures for the season, their undoubted star is Dutch winger Summerville.

Summerville will be in high demand this summer

The Netherlands Under-21 international has enjoyed an outstanding season for Leeds, recently being named as the EFL Player of the Season as a result.

And having underlined his huge qualities in that victory in Teesside on Monday, the 22-year-old added two goals and an assist to his tally to take him into the 30-goal contributions for the season barrier (20 goals, 10 assists).

Understandably, that form has led to plenty of interest in the former Feyenoord youth product, who joined Leeds in a bargain £1.3m deal from the Eredivisie side back in summer 2020.

Indeed, interest has come from the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa, while Liverpool are also rumoured to be interested. TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed Chelsea have sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions too and have the winger on their list of potential summer recruits, amid claims Raheem Sterling could move on.

However, the strongest interest of late has come from crack German side Bayer Leverkusen, who have recently been crowned Bundesliga champions and incredibly remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

With Champions League football on offer, it would be easy to see why Summerville – contracted to Leeds until summer 2026 – would be tempted by the move to Xabi Alonso’s side.

Leeds, though, would not let the player go without a fight and, if promotion is secured, his would be the first contract they would surely look to renew and extend.

Summerville linked with a swap for Bayer Leverkusen striker

To that end, Leeds currently value the winger, who was mentored at Elland Road by Raphinha, in the £30m to £40m bracket – a fee which will likely be too steep for the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions.

However, according to SportsBILD, a solution could be about to present itself thanks to Leeds’ interest in Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozuk, who could be allowed to leave this summer if the price is right.

The Czech international moved to the BayArena from Sparta Prague in summer 2022 after previously attracting the attention of both Arsenal and West Ham.

And while he has not been a regular starter – he has made 22 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, though just four as a starter – Hlozek has still managed to score seven goals in each of his two seasons.

Now it’s claimed the striker will likely be made available this summer and that Leeds – in need of a new striker if they can secure a return to the Premier League – are among the sides to have taken note of his possible availability.

Per their report, Leverkusen could accept a fee as low as €10m this summer for the 21-year-old who has 54 career goals to his name; a figure that has attracted both Roma and Lazio.

However, SportsBILD claims the strongest interest has come from Leeds and now the Bundesliga side are keen to exploit that by trying to secure the signing of Summerville as part of the deal.

That’s an offer Leeds are likely to resist, especially with Summerville currently having two years left on his deal.

But a failure to gain promotion could leave Leeds facing a difficult summer as far as Summerville is concerned, especially in light of Xabi Alonso’s wishes to sign him him for the reigning German champions.