Steven Gerrard claims two crucial Leeds stars were majorly outclassed against Chelsea at Wembley as the Whites bowed out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, while the pundit also had strong words of criticism for United manager Daniel Farke following the 1-0 defeat.

The Whites’ hopes of reaching a first FA Cup final since 1973 are over after they were beaten by Chelsea at Wembley thanks to Enzo Fernandez’s first-half header. And while Leeds – dismal in the first half – improved after the break, they could not find a way past an impressive Robert Sanchez, who pulled off two top saves to deny Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach.

And while Chelsea’s tactical timeout during the second half produced widespread condemnation, they were ultimately the better side, and it is they who will now battle Manchester City in the showpiece on May 16.

Indeed, analysing how the game went, Gerrard feels Leeds were outplayed by the Blues in the first half, with the Whites’ midfield pair Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu comprehensively outplayed by Fernandez throughout the first half.

“Barring one or two moments, Leeds were absolutely dominated by Chelsea in that first half. Leeds looked lost for large parts,” Gerrard told TNT Sports.

“Chelsea were by far the better side in the first half, and I think Daniel Farke needed to change his tactics much earlier. They were getting overrun and didn’t create anything. Chelsea set up well and dominated the ball and the game.

“The Leeds back five were pinned by Joao Pedro, and there was loads of space in front of them for Chelsea to play.

“Leeds fans turned up expecting today, they needed to go out and not have any regrets, which I think they might have. Daniel Farke should have changed it earlier.”

While Gerrard had questions over Farke’s failure to change his tactics sooner – and the manager reacted at half-time by bringing on Anton Stach to bolster the midfield – he also feels the game was one and lost in that first half with Leeds unable to cope with Fernandez.

Pinning that on two Leeds stars, Gerrard commented: “Ampadu and Tanaka were run ragged by Enzo Fernandez in that first half. He was a class above them and they had no idea where he was.

“It’s a three against two in the middle, and Leeds have just been dominated, and I think Tanaka and Ampadu have been a bit outclassed.

“The midfield battle is where the game is won and lost, and there is no question Chelsea won that today, and Fernandez was the main reason for that.”

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Ethan Ampadu: One of those games for Leeds

An honest Ampadu admitted afterwards that Leeds had been poor in that first half and had not done themselves justice with their performance.

“Obviously, we are disappointed, but we weren’t good enough in the first half,” he admitted.

“When you play against a good team, they have – maybe not too many great chances – but they’re capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. Obviously, it’s difficult from there, and we pushed.

“We showed more resilience in the second half, but we can’t start a game as nervously as we did. It might not have been nerves, but not to our standards.

“You don’t want to put it down to that because before the game we said we were prepared. No excuses, sometimes you’re not just at it. And we weren’t in the first half.”

On the Chelsea tactical timeout and with Ampadu getting in and among the Blues players during their mid-game team talk, Ampadu added: “There’s been a bit of a thing with it this season. Everyone knows the referee can’t do anything about it. It’s obviously clever.

“We’ve had it a couple of times when we’ve had momentum and then the keeper has gone down. So I thought this time, go over and just stand next [to hear] what they’re saying.

“If they are going to do something to create a little bit more tactics, then I’m going to go over and get a drink.”

Leeds’ focus will now turn quickly back towards the main agenda this season: Premier League survival,l and the Whites must regroup quickly ahead of Friday’s vital home clash against Burnley. A win will take Leeds to 43 points and means Spurs must win every remaining game and hope Leeds don’t pick up another point to overhaul them.

In the meantime, Leeds are ready to step up new contract talks with Ethan Ampadu as soon as their safety is confirmed. TEAMtalk understand the Whites captain will be offered a new four-year deal as well as a significant pay rise.

On the subject of Tanaka, a former Leeds hero has told TEAMtalk why Tanaka should be careful what he wishes for if he tries to force through an exit from Elland Road, with Man Utd one of six suitors for the Japan star.

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