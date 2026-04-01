Leeds United hold what has been described as “confirmed interest” in signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn, with scouts for the Premier League side feeling the stopper ticks a number of boxes – though he’s not the only new keeper on the club’s radar, with interest also reported in a Brighton man.

The Whites go into this summer’s transfer window with major question marks hanging over their goalkeeper positions. Leeds United‘s current No.1 Karl Darlow is out of contract and eligible to leave on a free transfer, while second choice Lucas Perri – signed in a €16m (£13.9m, $18.7m) move from Lyon last summer – has not lived up to expectations.

Furthermore, the club’s third and fourth choice options, Illan Meslier and Alex Cairns, are also in the same boat, and both look certain to move on.

With regards to Meslier, TEAMtalk understands the Frenchman will mull over several offers this summer and has some big clubs chasing him, attracted by his free agency status and the fact he can provide strong competition between the sticks and remains willing to take up a deputy role.

For Leeds, though, they do have questions to answer and the prospect of signing a new goalkeeper this summer is most certainly on the agenda, as we exclusively revealed back in February and having identified the club’s ‘dream recruit‘.

Now, according to YouTube channel, The Leeds View, it’s been revealed that Leeds have an interest in two of this season’s outstanding Championship stars.

Per host Ger Lynch, having spoken to a source close to the Middlesbrough goalkeeper, the Whites have been tracking the progress of the 6ft 5in star.

Lynch explained: “A new goalkeeper was always likely to be on the shopping list coming into this summer, whether it was first choice, second choice or third choice. A review of the goalkeeping position at Elland Road is needed this summer.

“We received some information that Leeds United had some level of interest in Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn and, rather than just put that information out, we did a bit more digging into this, and we’ve spoken directly to a source close to Sol himself.”

However, as Lynch explains, he’s not the only goalkeeper on Leeds’ radar…

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Lynch continued: “At this stage, they have confirmed the Leeds interest and confirmed there is some level of interest in Sol Brynn. He’s described as a player that Leeds United like, though they have been credited with interest in a couple of other goalkeepers as well.

“They’ve also been credited with interest in current Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. There’s complicating factors to that. One. He’s currently on loan at Coventry from Brighton and Hove Albion, and, if he was to move, you’re getting the standard Brighton valuation price tag being assigned to him. The starting price is in and around £20 million.

“But it appears that Sol Brynn ticks more boxes. From Leeds perspective, there is a lot to like: his height, his footballing ability, his short game, as well as his age given he’s coming into his prime years.

“Daniel Farke has a desire to get back to playing a more possession-based style of football, and having a goalkeeper who can play short football is a massive part of that. So Brynn is definitely somebody who can do that.

“The complicating factor in this is always going to be the divisional status of Middlesbrough and Leeds United next summer. Boro, if they get promoted – the player is a Middlesbrough lad – he’s likely to stay at the club at least for a season.

“If they don’t go up, and they’ve got Ipswich breathing down their neck right now, and should Leeds stay up, the pull of the Premier League might prove too strong.

“Brynn is 25 years of age, 6ft in height. He’s gotten a really impressive 4.5 SV percentage. That’s the goalkeeping equivalent of XG, which means he has stopped 4.5 on average goals going in, which is a very impressive start for a goalkeeper to have.

“He’s started 39 of Middlesbrough’s 39 games so far this season. He’s even been credited with an assist this year, and he’s got 12 clean sheets and a 92% passing accuracy within his own half. That is that short passing range I’m talking about, which Leeds will be looking to bring in in the summer, in any form of goalkeeper that they decide to bring in.”

Lynch continued: “This is going to be one to watch moving forward, the source that I’ve spoken to, I would very much trust on this; he’s very, very close to it. So for me, it’s one to keep an eye on. They have said, though, it is just interest at this point, but Leeds are intent on addressing the goalkeeper situation this summer.”

With regards Rushworth, we understand Leeds would face a tall order prising him away from Brighton.

Indeed, we revealed back in February that the Seagulls have it in their mind that the 24-year-old, from Halifax, is a strong contender to be the No.1 at the Amex next season, with interest growing in Bart Verbruggen, who could be allowed to leave for a hefty fee.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are among the Dutchman’s admirers, with both sides also looking to address their goalkeeper positions this summer.

Latest Leeds news: Pre-agreed transfer stalls; Willy Gnonto exit fears

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been handed a transfer headache after a pre-agreed summer deal collapsed after a furious director vowed to abandon an €8m deal following frustrations over his form.

Elsewhere, an insider with expert knowledge on Leeds United has revealed popular Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto will continue to struggle for minutes under Farke’s “attritional” formation, amid fears he’s one of four players who could be forced out this summer.

In other news, the future of Farke as Leeds United manager has once again been called into serious doubt, with one former Premier League chief explaining why he could be sacked by chairman Paraag Marathe at the end of the season.

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