Leeds United have learned they will need to fork out a huge new fee if they are to win the race for Bilal El Khannouss, with Leicester in no hurry to cash in on the playmaker in the wake of “strong interest” from Newcastle United, while Daniel Farke’s side are also falling behind in the race to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

The Whites are putting their energies into signing attacking recruits over the final weeks of the transfer window, having already made seven new signings so far this summer. And while Leeds United have managed to strengthen in goal, in defence and across their central midfield areas, Farke has expressed concern that his team still lacks the necessary firepower to compete.

However, it’s not through a want of trying. TEAMtalk can confirm the Whites have held talks with the agent of Leicester star El Khannouss on two occasions already this summer, both presenting to him how they see him fitting into their side and also making clear to his agent that they are willing to pay the release clause in his contract.

Entering the summer window, that has been set at £24.5m (€28.4m, $33m), though that clause does expire on Friday August 15.

Despite impressing the player, who had shown a willingness to sign, Leeds didn’t manage to secure a concrete guarantee from the player that he would be 100% committed to signing on the dotted line.

Now, that delay has opened up opportunities for other sides to gazump them.

And with Newcastle now also having what is described by The Telegraph’s John Percy as a “strong interest” in signing the Morocco international, it appears Leeds look set to miss out.

All is not lost at this stage, though, and Leeds are not ruling themselves out of the race at this stage.

However, while the Magpies can offer Champions League football and given the move to the North-East does not run the same risk of relegation as a move to Elland Road would, Eddie Howe’s side would fancy their chances of winning the race for his signing.

Talks with his entourage are planned for later this week to ascertain what a deal would look like, and with Leeds asking to be kept informed of developments.

One factor that could work in Leeds’ favour, however, is the competition for places at St James’ Park would be far harder than it would be at Leeds, where the 21-year-old, who can play off the left wing or through the middle as a No.10, would expect to be first choice.

As a result of the additional interest, though, the biggest winners look set to be Leicester City. And while his clause is due to lapse this Friday, the Foxes are happy to sit back and wait for his price to ramp up as a result of the growing interest in the player’s services.

And per Sacha Tavolieri, a new clause will overwrite the last one, with a new fee worth around £29m (€33.6m, $39m) needed to sign the star taking effect…

Leeds also risk missing out on Rodrigo Muniz as Italy transfer takes shape

Taking to X, Tavolieri posted: “Bilal El Khannouss’ global release clause’s expected to be on £29M fee still waiting to be confirmed and potentially increased by an additional taxes that has to be confirmed by the FA.”

That came after a previous post, that stated: “Newcastle United contacted Bilal El Khannouss’ camp to ask conditions on a deal this weekend but the Magpies are currently waiting for some detailed precision about the exact amount of the release clause by Leicester City before to make a move. More news to follow..”

News of the updated clause leaves Leeds with a big decision to make. Such a move would sit second on their highest fees paid of all time, and would also be comfortably their largest deal of this summer’s window.

Leeds, of course, also hope to sign a new striker before the window slams shut.

The Whites have already waved farewell to Mateo Joseph, who has joined Mallorca on a season’s loan. Patrick Bamford has also been told by Farke that he is not in his plans for the upcoming season, while Joe Gelhardt has also departed too, returning to join Hull City on loan.

However, the one name that Leeds are focusing on – Rodrigo Muniz – is also now in danger of slipping through their grasp with the Fulham striker now in talks over multiple reports in Italy confirming Atalanta are now in talks over a deal.

Fulham are said to want €40m (£34.5m, $46.5m) – a fee Leeds would be willing to pay for the Brazilian.

Leeds transfer latest: Sargent to bide his time; Calvert-Lewin talks

Should a move for El Khannouss fail, a trusted source on all things Liverpool has confirmed Leeds are exploring a move for a £20m-rated Reds star, and he’s not the only Premier League attacker Farke aims to sign.

Meanwhile, Norwich City striker Josh Sargent will bide his time over his future as he waits for a Premier League club to make a move, amid what we now understand to be growing and persistent interest from both Leeds United and Burnley.

The striker recently rejected a move to the Bundesliga, having made his feelings clear on where he sees himself playing next, sources can reveal.

Elsewhere, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is personally holding talks with Manchester United, Leeds and Newcastle, according to a reliable source, with the free agent former Everton man recently having axed his agent.

