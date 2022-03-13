Stuart Dallas urged Leeds United not to forget the crucial final intervention from Illan Meslier in the dramatic 2-1 win over Norwich.

The Whites seemingly endured every emotion as they claimed three crucial points at Elland Road. While they took the lead in the first half through Rodrigo, they could not capitalise.

Indeed, they had the chances to be out of sight, but missed countless opportunities. As such, the Premier League’s bottom side Norwich grew in hope.

They battled on after having a penalty overturned in the second half. And they thought they had claimed a point when Kenny McLean made it 1-1 in stoppage time.

However, substitute Joe Gelhardt made it 2-1 even later in injury time to send the home fans wild. Still, Norwich were not done there and Leeds had Meslier to thank for a fantastic save right at the end.

Dallas told BBC Sport: “It wouldn’t be us if we didn’t make it hard for ourselves, would it? You could see the emotion at the end there.

“It’s a massive win. We’ve been below our standards for whatever reason this season but that was a step forward for us. Disappointed how we conceded the goal but it showed the mentality of the group to get one at the other end.

“It’s relief I think. When we scored to go 2-1 up we still have to credit Illan Meslier with a save at the end. The emotions at the end… This is why you play football, for moments like this.”

The win moved Leeds four points above the relegation zone, with 18th-placed Watford beating Southampton elsewhere on Sunday.

Everton, who still have two games in hand on Leeds, lost 1-0 to Wolves in a result which helped the Whites’ cause.

Gelhardt lauds Leeds win

Goalscorer Gelhardt said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to see it hitting the back of the net. Important to get three points on the board.

“We missed some chances and could have put the game to bed. We’re happy to get the points we needed at the end of the day.

“We haven’t spoken to the manager yet as we came straight here but I’m sure he will be full of praise.

“We can’t stop now we need to take it into Wolves and hopefully get three points there as well.”

Meanwhile, Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch admitted he felt the full force of the Elland Road fans for the first time.

He added that his side’s game plan under his management is slowly coming together.