The chances of Leeds United making a change to their management team and sacking Daniel Farke during the current international break has received a detailed breakdown from a trusted source, and with a popular pundit sharing his thoughts on the under-fire German.

Farke finds himself under increasing pressure at Elland Road in the wake of a dismal run of form that has seen Leeds United lose four of their last five games and slip within a point of the relegation zone. Worse for the manager, the performances in both those last two outings – the losses at Brighton and Nottingham Forest – have been way below expectations from the Whites’ perspective.

Now with just a one-point buffer to the drop zone and with a very difficult run of games on the agenda between the resumption from the international break and the new year, Leeds United appear to be heading in only one direction.

Despite that, sources have underlined to TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones that Farke is “not in any immediate danger” of the sack and that owners, 49ers Enterprises, are willing to stand by him for now.

Now that opinion has been backed up in further detail by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United correspondent, Graham Smyth, who has explained why a change in the dug-out is not expected any time soon.

“No, it hasn’t [an announcement] and I wouldn’t be expecting it either, to be honest. I would be very, very surprised, stunned in fact, if they made a change. It’s just not the sense I’m getting, what I’m hearing.

“It wasn’t so long ago that they were giving Daniel Farke a lot of credit for adapting his style and for a start that has still given them a point per game average. I would be stunned,” Smyth told The Square Ball.

Mail journalist claims Farke has been given a sack ultimatum by Leeds

Despite both our sources and Smyth revealing Farke is not in any immediate danger of the sack, the Daily Mail’s Aadam Patel claims the 49-year-old has been given five games to save his job and prove his worth – though the first of these has already lapsed in defeat at the City Ground.

But with Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool next on the horizon, that represents a brutal run of games for Farke to try and put points on the board.

Patel claims that a failure to put points on the board in these games will lead chairman, Paraag Marathe, with little choice but to dispense of Farke’s services as manager.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Marco Rose has already been installed as the favourite, and our sister site, Football365, on Monday ranked 10 potential candidates for the hotseat.

Despite all that, pundit Chris Sutton feels Leeds would be making a mistake were they to axe Farke at this moment in time.

Speaking on BBC Radio 606, Sutton said: “No, I don’t agree [Farke needs to go]. I like a long-term strategy. If Daniel Farke isn’t responsible for the recruitment and Leeds aren’t performing at the level, difficult enough to come out of the Championship.”

Leeds latest: Supporters know who to blame; Carragher torches Jaka Bijol

The tide against Farke may be turning among the fanbase, though, asked before Sunday’s loss, the majority of supporters believe Farke is not to blame for the club’s struggles so far this season and have made it clear that a failure to stay in the Premier League will rest entirely on the board for failing to deliver enough quality in attack.

In the nonsense story of last week, an apparent ITK account has claimed Leeds United had approached Jurgen Klopp to become the new manager of the club, though were quickly rejected by the Liverpool icon.

And finally, Jamie Carragher has delivered a detailed rundown on how Jaka Bijol played a major role in Leeds United’s downfall at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and having crucified the Slovenian for one action in particular that he felt cost Farke the game.

