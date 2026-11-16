Leeds United: Stuttgart make instant decision on selling ‘world class’ £34m attacker to Whites; Farke loves him

Leeds United have asked VfB Stuttgart about the possibility of a January deal for an elite Moroccan star that Daniel Farke would love to bring to Elland Road, though the Whites’ chances of a deal in the winter window look like a tall order to pull off for two major reasons, sources can confirm.

The Whites have made a solid start to the season and sit ninth in the table with three wins and just two defeats to their name after 10 games played so far. After last season’s 14th-placed finish, Leeds United will strive for a top-half finish this season and very much hope they will show enough quality on the pitch to ensure they will not be embroiled in the relegation conversation this time around.

While the bedrock of Leeds’ early season success has proved to be their rock-solid defence – and their record of just eight conceded so far is the third best in the division, behind leaders Arsenal (five) and second-placed Brighton (seven) – it is at the other end of the pitch which is seen as an area of improvement for Farke and Co.

And while Harry Wilson was brought in as a marquee free transfer signing to try and add a new dimension to their attack, the Wales winger has so far failed to find anywhere near the sort of form that was on display for Fulham last season.

While Wilson is not the only Leeds attacker struggling to hit top form, the Whites are looking to potential additions in the January window to further strengthen their squad and help take Farke’s squad to the next level.

And one player that sources confirm that Leeds very much like is VfB Stuttgart star Bilal El Khannouss; a player that has been on Farke’s radar ever since his days with Leicester City.

The Morocco international contributed to an impressive 16 G/A from 41 appearances last season as Stuttgart qualified for the Champions League.

And having made the initial loan move a permanent £21m (€25m, $30m) deal over the summer, the 22-year-old has a further two goals from nine appearances to his name so far this season.

Operating across the frontline off either winger or as a No.10, Farke is a huge admirer of the player’s versatility, believing he could bring their forward line something different were they to land him.

Now, sources have confirmed that the Whites have been in contact with the Bundesliga club to find out his situation ahead of the January window, and have been given a mixed answer from both Stuttgart and the player himself with regard to a potential move…

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Leeds learn chances of signing El Khannous in January window

Confirming Leeds’ interest in the 46-cap Morocco star is nothing new, but the player has been the subject of a fresh enquiry from the Whites ahead of January, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey can reveal that Stuttgart have confirmed to the Whites that they have made it clear they are not looking to sell the player during the winter window.

And while their valuation of the player, which is understood to be set at €40m (£33.4m, $44m), is within Leeds’ reach, the Bundesliga club has no intention of entertaining any offers for the star during the middle of the season, having seen him as a vital cog in their efforts to reach both the knockout stages of the Champions League and qualify for the competition again via a high finish in the Bundesliga.

However, we understand a potential summer move could be re-explored in the summer, and if Leeds do come again with a firm bid at the end of the season, Stuttgart may find it more tricky not turn down a sizeable offer from the Premier League side.

Despite that, we’re also told that there is also some hesitation from the player about leaving Stuttgart – where he is a regular starter under Sebastian Hoeness, for a side who perhaps might not guarantee him the same minutes.

Indeed, per Bailey, El Khannous’ people, while aware of the long-standing interest from Leeds and open to conversations, would want some sort of assurances over playing time for their client before green-lighting a move.

Back in September, Hoeness described El Khannous as ‘world-class’ following his side’s 4-1 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga.

“He played a great game; there is no discussion about that,” Hoeness told the media. “He played a decisive role in turning the game in our favour.

“The goal was world-class. Not many players score goals like that.”

Meanwhile, the perils of having a competitive squad are not lost on one Leeds United colossus, who has made it clear to Farke he is unhappy at his lack of minutes this season after featuring far more regularly last time out.

In other news, the media has gone wild for Leeds star James Trafford after his super-show helped England record a historic 3-2 win over world champions Spain in the Nations League.