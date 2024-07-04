Leeds United have no reason to fear PSG will be making a move for Crysencio Summerville this summer, though Fabrizio Romano has named the club where he expects the winger to sign, while Daniel Farke’s top target to replace Archie Gray has been identified.

The Whites are facing up to what is expected to be a difficult summer on the transfer front after missing out on promotion back to the Premier League last season. And while suggestions Leeds United need to raise £100m in sales to appease PSR has been dismissed, a number of their star players do find themselves in demand.

Indeed, the EFL’s Young Player of the Year, Archie Gray, has already been lured away; Tottenham paying a huge £40m fee for the 18-year-old in a move that represents the largest fee ever received by a Championship club from the Premier League. Given Gray, though, made 52 appearances for Leeds last season, can cover two positions, and is regarded as the best talent in a generation to come off the Whites’ production line, it’s a deal that owners, 49ers Enterprises, will have felt Gray was worth.

However, despite the sale of Gray easing their FFP concerns, Leeds are still vulnerable to more big-player exits as a result of their failure to reclaim a Premier League place.

And while sales can now be made moreso on their terms, they can expect strong interest in a number of leading stars. To that end, Georgino Rutter has been linked with Brighton, Ilan Meslier with Marseille and Glen Kamara with Rennes.

But the strongest interest of all lies in star winger Summerville, who enjoyed a stellar campaign last time out for the Whites.

Fabrizio Romano reveals all on PSG links to Leeds star Summerville

And having scored 21 goals and added 10 assists last season – becoming the first Leeds player to reach double figures in both G/A tallies since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 1998/99 – demand for the Dutch winger is understandably high.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea very much remains a concrete option for Summerville with the Blues still seeking a new winger this summer and having looked like they have missed out on Michael Olise.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Brighton have also been touted with moves for the Championship’s player of the year, though reports this week claim PSG have also identified the 22-year-old as a surprise replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has moved to Real Madrid.

Now addressing that speculation, Romano has revealed that while the Leeds star’s name did come up in discussions at PSG, it is highly unlikely they will be making a move with the trusted reporter instead namedropping the side he says are very much firmly in the hunt.

“My understanding is that the situation is: Summerville shares the same agents as Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida,” Romano wrote.

“PSG are in talks with Geertruida on personal terms, so Summerville was mentioned during talks but there’s still no negotiation ongoing between the clubs or the player’s agents.

“It’s an open race with Brighton and more clubs interested.”

Despite PSG looking unlikely to make a move, it will take a serious offer for Leeds to now consider Summerville’s sale and any deal will only be sanctioned on their terms and if they receive what is deemed a bid that is too good to turn down, with a fee north of £40m now being mooted.

Leeds transfer news: Fake finds preferred Archie Gray replacement

In a separate arrangement to the deal that saw Gray move to Tottenham, Leeds United did manage to talk Spurs into the sale of Joe Rodon with the loan defender moving back to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

Leeds have paid a fee worth an initial £10m for the Wales defender, though we understand a further installment will be due if Leeds secure promotion at any stage over the length of the four-year deal he has signed.

Irrespective of his (very much welcome) return, Leeds will need to sign a replacement for Gray, with the teenage star excelling in both central midfield and at right-back last season.

Despite shining in the main at right-back, Leeds always saw Gray’s long-term future in their midfield and it is in that position where Leeds will look to sign a replacement in the first instance.

Indeed, Farke’s midfield always looked short of a goal from midield and that was always an area they were keen to address this summer anyway.

Now according to Football.London, Leeds are ready to step up their hunt to sign Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp, a player Farke knows well from his time at Norwich.

Skipp has appeared 77 times in the Premier League and 45 times in the Championship, so comes with a wealth of experience for his 23 years.

And while not a frequent scorer of goals, Farke is thought to have identified the player as his top midfield addition this summer, believing he can add the necessary craft and wisdom needed in their promotion quest.

Skipp is contracted to Tottenham until summer 2027, but has fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou, and are seemingly open to offers for him this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs value Skipp in the £15m bracket.