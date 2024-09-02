Ao Tanaka made his debut for Leeds against Hull after signing from Fortuna Dusselsdorf on deadline day

Leeds United’s late and improved move to sign Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf caught the Bundesliga 2. side off guard, leaving them little choice but to cash in on the player – while a second Whites transfer has been heralded after being recorded as a record move.

The Whites had been forced to painfully watch on as three of their star players from last season were lured away by Premier League vultures following the club’s narrow failure to earn promotion back to the top table at the first time of asking. As a result, the exits of heralded trio, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter contributed towards Leeds United raking in some £140m worth of sales this summer.

The sale of popular French forward – and the club’s record signing in Rutter – certainly hit hard. While he struggled to find his feet after his initial £29.3m arrival from Hoffenheim in January 2023, failing to prevent Leeds sliding out of the Premier League – Daniel Farke managed to get a real tune out of him, turning him into the club’s goals creator in force.

And with a £40m clause allowing him to leave was triggered by Brighton just hours before it expired, Leeds pleas to get the 22-year-old to stay ultimately fell on dear ears.

At the time of his exit, Leeds had only made four new signings themselves, with one of them a loan deal and the other a capture of a third-string goalkeeper for a nominal fee. As a result, panic was quickly setting in among supporters and with boss Daniel Farke challenging the club’s owners to deliver four signings in the final week of the window.

Leeds signing of Tanaka caught Dusseldorf off guard

Thankfully, Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises managed to deliver Farke his wish and four new arrivals were ushered in through the doors with Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt – the latter two on deadline day itself – the men to arrive.

The capture of Japan international midfielder Tanaka ends a long search for Leeds, with the Whites having tracked him for a couple of years before eventually signing him.

It has since emerged that Leeds did make a move for the 25-year-old services earlier in the summer – a lowball offer that was quickly rejected.

But when Tanaka made clear he was not willing to sign an extension to his contract which now had just 10 months left to run, and with Leeds raising their offer to €4m (£3.4m), the Bundesliga 2. side were left with what they felt was ‘little choice’ to accept the Whites’ proposal.

Indeed, Dusseldorf had reason to believe Leeds would not raise their opening offer, thought to be just €2.5m, and had been planning on keeping the player in the wake of rejecting that proposal. But they were said to have been caught off guard by Leeds making contact on the Wednesday – two days before the deadline was to arrive – to present them with a proposal they felt was then too good to turn down.

And so, with a great deal of regret, they were forced to part company with the player, who leaves them after 10 goals in 86 appearances over three seasons.

Tanaka’s signing was completed in time for the EFL’s midday cut-off on Friday, allowing the player to make his debut in Saturday’s home win against Hull City. The Elland Road faithful did their bit to make Tanaka feel at home too, with the South Stand coming out with two songs for him already and with the player also sharing some ole’s with the crowd at the full-time whistle.

St Gallen thrilled by Isaac Schmidt transfer to Leeds

On the same day as signing Tanaka, Leeds also beat the deadline to secure the capture of versatile full-back Isaac Schmidt.

The 24-year-old moves to West Yorkshire on a four-year deal, having played his final match for his side in their Europa Conference League qualifier against Trabzonspor on the previous evening, Schmidt on target in a 1-1 draw and with the Swiss side ultimately progressing to the competition proper via a penalty shootout.

Schmidt delivered his first interview soon after arriving, making clear his delight at signing for Leeds.

Now according to the Swiss side’s president, Matthias Hüppi, talking to Blue News, the deal to sell the left-sided player to the Championship side should be considered the “most important in their history” with the signing also going down as a transfer record for St Gallen.

Leeds have paid a fee of £3.4m (€4m) for Schmidt, though it could rise to €5.5m through bonuses, largely dependent on the player’s success and if the Whites can secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Shattering their previous record sale of €3.93m they received for Charles Amoah from Sturm Graz back in the 2000/01 season, a new record high has been a long-time coming for the Swiss club.

Sports director Roger Stilz added: “Of course, Isaac’s departure so close to the end of the transfer window hurts us, but this move to England is a great opportunity for him.

“Most importantly, Isaac has earned this move with his performance and commitment. We would like to thank him very much for his great commitment to Grünweiss.”