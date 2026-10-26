Leeds United decision made as Liverpool join Inter Milan in race for £34m Whites star

Leeds United have taken a strong stance on the future of centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, who is attracting interest from Liverpool and a host of top European sides, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that Inter Milan, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are also admirers of the 23-year-old Bosnian international.

Muharemovic joined Leeds from Sassuolo in July in a deal worth £34million and has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Daniel Farke.

His left-footed profile, physicality, and composure on the ball have made him one of the more discussed young centre-backs by clubs keen on a defensive rebuild.

Inter Milan have renewed their interest after missing out on him last summer, when they had agreed personal terms before negotiations with Sassuolo stalled.

Sources close to the situation say the Italian champions continue to monitor him closely as part of longer-term defensive planning, particularly as their star defender Alessandro Bastoni is targeted by other clubs.

Barcelona have also kept tabs on his Muharemovic’s progress, having previously tracked him.

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Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both been named by sources as potential destinations with both sides keeping tabs but they are not as invested as the likes of Inter, Barcelona and Bayern.

Bayern Munich have been mentioned by sources as potentially targeting the defender in 2027, with Leeds valuing him at more than £60million.

While Bayern aware of him, there are no concrete plans yet as they are still building a list of potential targets to strengthen defensive options.

Leeds set to block Muharemovic offers as interest grows

Leeds have been clear in their stance on Muharemovic.

With the defender contracted until 2031 and performing at a high level, club sources have confirmed they have no intention of selling in January.

Any serious approach would likely require a significant fee – well above the price paid in the summer.

While Muharemovic’s form has put him on the radar of several big clubs, the most consistent and detailed work has been done by Inter and Barcelona.

Both have long standing interest and have made contact previously. They already have the relationships and have the standing in the game but Leeds remain in a strong position to keep their defender.

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