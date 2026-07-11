Fabrizio Romano reveals Leeds now trying to sign Bosnian centre-back

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Leeds United are keen on bringing Tarik Muharemovic to Elland Road in the summer transfer window, but it is Sunderland who have made a major move for the Sassuolo star.

Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Maximilian Wober are the four recognised centre-backs in the Leeds squad at the moment.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window to compensate for the loss of Pascal Struijk.

Struijk has already joined Brighton and Hove Albion from Leeds this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 29 that Leeds have identified three leading targets for the centre-back position.

Sources have told us that Danilho Doekhi, Nico Elvedi, and Ladislav Krejci are the three centre-backs that Leeds are looking at.

According to transfer guru Romano, Leeds are also now trying to get a deal done for Sassuolo central defender Muharemovic.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Leeds have entered “the race” for the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international centre-back.

According to Romano, Bournemouth and Sunderland are also actively looking into a potential deal for the defender.

Romano posted on X at 7:12pm on July 11: “EXCL: Leeds United also enter the race to sign Tarek Muharemovic as new centre back from Sassuolo.

“Bournemouth and Sunderland called over recent weeks; Juventus have to decide as they mantain 50% sell-on clause.”

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Sunderland have made Tarik Muharemovic inroads

While Leeds are said to have only just shown interest in Muharemovic, Sunderland have already made inroads into a potential deal for the defender.

Italian journalist Lucas Cilli posted on X at 8:31pm on July 19: “Confirmed the concrete interest of #Sunderland in #Muharemovic of @SassuoloUS as anticipated by @tvdellosport, in a list of suitors that also includes #Bournemouth.”

Another Italian journalist, Luca Cerchione, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, has reported that Sunderland have already made an offer to the defender and are planning to make an official bid to Sassuolo next season.

Cerchione posted on X at 6:24pm on July 10: “Sunderland’s push for Muharemovic.

“The English club has put on the table a five-year contract worth 3.5 million euros net per season to convince the player.

“Next week, the official offer will be presented to Sassuolo to kick off the negotiations.”

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