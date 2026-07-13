Leeds United are stepping up their pursuit of Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic as they look to beat a host of Premier League rivals to the highly-rated Bosnian international, with the Whites having held positive talks with the player’s camp over the weekend, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young centre-backs on the market after an impressive rise in Italy, and sources have confirmed Leeds are now leading the race for his signature.

Muharemovic, who stands at 6ft 4, had been a target for Serie A champions Inter Milan earlier in the summer, but the Nerazzurri have since cooled their interest, opening the door for a move to England.

As a result, sources have confirmed that Leeds are looking to seize that opportunity.

Daniel Farke’s side are prepared to meet Sassuolo’s asking price of around €40million (£34m, $45.5m) and have accelerated talks after what has been described as positive progress with the player’s representatives over the weekend.

Sources have indicated to our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that those discussions have gone well, leaving Leeds in a strong position as they attempt to finalise a deal.

Muharemovic’s move would also provide Juventus with a significant financial boost.

The Turin giants retain a substantial sell-on clause after selling the defender to Sassuolo and had explored the possibility of bringing him back after he impressed during his time in the club’s academy.

However, Juventus ultimately decided against making a formal move, paving the way for Premier League clubs to battle for his signature.

Leeds, who are seeking a replacement for Pascal Struijk in defence, are currently at the front of that queue for the left-footed Muharemovic, but they are far from alone…

READ NEXT: Shea Charles makes feelings clear on Leeds move after fresh talks over biggest-ever deal of 49ers’ reign

Leeds face strong competition for Muharemovic

Indeed, sources can confirm that both Sunderland and Bournemouth have also held talks with Muharemovic’s camp as they assess defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle United have also made contact with the player’s representatives and remain attentive to developments, although they are yet to match the progress made by Leeds.

At this stage, a move to England – and Elland Road – is viewed as the most likely outcome.

With Leeds willing to match Sassuolo’s valuation – in a move that would be the second largest in their history after the £35m paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023 – and encouraged by discussions with the player, owners 49ers Enterprises believe they are well placed to win the race.

Reports in Italy, though not yet verified by our sources, claim Leeds have offered the 23-year-old a deal worth €4.5m a year – approximately £57,500 a week.

However, with several Premier League clubs continuing to monitor the situation closely, Leeds know there is still work to do before they can secure his signature.

Muharemovic was in the news recently after he was on the receiving end of a foul by Folarin Balogun, that resulted in the USA striker being sent off. The subsequent one-match ban was later overturned by FIFA following a call by President Donald Trump.

Leeds’ interest in the 17-cap Bosnia star was first revealed by Fabrizio Romano over the weekend.

Leeds have also been linked with a move for Switzerland international Nico Elvedi, amid claims an official bid is being prepped for the Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.