Bosnia media raves over Tarik Muharemovic as ‘sky-high’ star sends Leeds United wholesome message

The Bosnian media are absolutely revelling in the performances of Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic after the 23-year-old built on his superb start to the season with a goal and a man-of-the-match display for his country in their big Nations League win on Monday evening.

Little was known about Muharemovic when Leeds United forked out one of the largest fees in their history to sign the 6ft 4in defender, having paid Sassuolo some £34.1m (€40m, $45m) back in July for a player that director of football Adam Underwood had identified as the ideal replacement for the departing Pascal Struijk.

With the long-serving Struijk deciding to move on to pastures new some months in advance, Leeds were able to plan accordingly for his exit – and when they accepted a package worth up to £20m from Brighton for the Dutchman, the green light was pressed by the Whites on the Bosnian’s transfer.

While the pre-season evidence looked good, it’s only since the Premier League season began in earnest that Leeds have seen just how truly great a player Muharemovic is.

He is part of a side that has the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League (just three goals conceded in their first five games), while Muharemovic – hugely tidy on the ball, deceptively quick for a big man, and dominant in the air – already has a goal (in the Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea) and an assist to his name. He’s also the third-highest-scoring defender in this season’s FPL so far.

The 23-year-old’s talents have also been on display on the international arena in recent days and, after scoring a peach of a header for his country in their 4-2 win over Romania on Tuesday evening, Muharemovic has come in for some strong praise.

After Sofascore showed that he amassed an impressive 17 defensive contributions – a tally that included four interceptions, nine completed clearances and two blocked shots. Muharemovic also won all three of the aerial duels he contested and won two of four ground duels, while also boasting an 88% pass accuracy record in the game.

As a result, the media in his homeland were very gushing in their praise…

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What has the Bosnian media said about Muharemovic?

Rating his performance an impressive 8.5/10, Bosnian news outlet SOP stated that the Leeds man was an obvious “player of the match”.

Elsewhere, there were positive reflections on the player’s goalscoring contribution, with Dnevi Avaz saying that he “reacted perfectly” to score his 19th-minute header, which made it 2-0 on the night.

The praise did not stop there, either, with Merdian Sports raving about his “sky-high jump” to leave their hosts powerless, while Reprezentacija bragged that he “made a great leap” to power home Ivan Basic’s cross.

Leeds United can certainly feel pleased with their £34m summer signing, who is contracted to Elland Road until June 30, 2031.

Having made his name when joining Juventus in August 2021, while still only 18, it was the move to Sassuolo that really brought Muharemovic into the spotlight.

He spent two years at Neroverdi, the first of which was on loan, before making the move permanent.

When Leeds came calling with a €40m bid that proved too good to turn down, even though Juventus were owed 50% of that fee owing to a clause in his deal.

Muharemovic sends heartwarming message to Leeds

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Muharemovic has admitted that his time in Italy was perfect grounding for his career.

“I spent five years in Italy, so we all know it’s a country that specialises in tactics and defence,” he said.

“Tactically, it’s the best place to grow. Defensively, I learned so much during my time at Juve and Sassuolo. I was lucky enough to meet players who helped me a lot: Bonucci and Chiellini above all.”

On those who further aided his development at Sassuolo, he added: “I had Matic and Jay Idzes. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many players and coaches who helped me.

“But, of course, there were also coaches who didn’t help me and didn’t want the best for me.

“At the end of the day, though, I wanted to prove that I’m one of the best defenders and show my best side. I simply thank everyone in Italy who helped me.”

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Leeds clearly have a gem on their hands, and the 23-year-old appears delighted to be at Elland Road, where he aims to take his career to the next level and prove a point to Juventus.

“This wasn’t in my hands; they had better ideas and knew why,” Muharemovic said of being let go by Juventus. “Now I’m really happy to be here, at Leeds, and in the Premier League, and not somewhere else.”

He added: “My focus is here, and I just want to forget those early years. I thank Sassuolo, and I’m truly grateful for what they’ve done for me. I’m at Leeds United to prove who I am. And thanks also to Giorgio, Nemanja, and Leo.”