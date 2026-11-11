Leeds United plot unusual move to stop £60m star joining Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is not the only Leeds United player who could be in line for a new contract at Elland Road, as a report has suggested Tarik Muharemovic might be offered fresh terms to snub a move to Liverpool.

Muharemovic has been sensational for Leeds since joining the club from Sassuolo for £34million in July. The centre-back has started all 12 of Leeds’ games so far this season and has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League.

Muharemovic has played a pivotal role in Leeds keeping four clean sheets in the league this term, which has helped Daniel Farke’s side enjoy an excellent start to the campaign.

The Bosnian international’s contract with Leeds runs until June 2031, though there has already been speculation that rival clubs are interested in him.

We confirmed on October 10 that Muharemovic’s value has soared to £60m amid new interest from Bayern Munich.

And on October 26, sources told us that Leeds have no plans to sell him anytime soon, despite Liverpool entering the frame.

According to Leeds Live, the Whites could consider a ‘rare’ move if there is ‘danger’ of the 23-year-old leaving. The report tips Leeds to swiftly offer Muharemovic a contract extension, despite the fact he only arrived in the summer.

Leeds could offer him a pay rise to reject Liverpool and Bayern and continue his development in West Yorkshire.

It would be an unusual move from Farke’s side as Muharemovic’s contract still has over four years left to run. But the fact this is even being discussed as a potential option demonstrates just how brilliant the defender has been for Leeds.

WhoScored rate Muharemovic as Leeds’ top performer this season, with an average score of 7.30. That is above other in-form stars such as James Trafford and Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds United plan to keep Muharemovic, Calvert-Lewin

Like Muharemovic, Calvert-Lewin has started to pick up interest from some of Leeds’ Premier League rivals.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed on October 29 that Manchester United were considering a move for Calvert-Lewin after deciding to explore the market for a new striker in January.

But on Monday, sources confirmed to us that Leeds are preparing to accelerate contract talks with the 29-year-old to end Man Utd’s pursuit.

Calvert-Lewin is understood to be open to renewing his contract with Leeds and rejecting Man Utd in the process.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Leeds and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch a centre-forward Man Utd also want to sign.