Leeds United will have three immediate transfer priorities should they go on to secure promotion, with a trusted journalist making clear who they intend to sign as quickly as possible and with another trusted regular also revealing his wishes for a long-term stay at Elland Road.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from only their fourth defeat of the season on Sunday when they take on Millwall in a vital Championship clash at Elland Road and knowing a point will be enough to take them back to the top of the table. However, with both Sheffield United and Burnley breathing down their necks, Leeds know there is little margin for error as the race for promotion intensifies.

Should Leeds secure promotion at the second time of asking, owners 49ers Enterprises, will very much aware of the lavish sums they will likely need to spend to give the West Yorkshire side a fighting chance of Premier League survival.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds will have three immediate priorities in mind upon a return to the promised land – and the permanent £15m signing of Manor Solomon, the capture of a new No.10 and a deal to bring Cameron Archer to Elland Road are likely to be top of their agenda.

“The priority is to get promotion and then assess what targets are possible,” Jacobs wrote for GiveMeSport. “Leeds are more focused on finding a playmaker and trying to buy Manor Solomon, while Cameron Archer remains on their radar.”

Keeping the core of their squad in place will also be important and one player who has found his home in West Yorkshire is captain Ethan Ampadu.

The versatile star, currently out injured with a knee injury, will be sure to attract plenty of attention if the Whites fail to go up, but as he explained in an interview with BBC Sport, the skipper has indicated he is here for the long-term.

“I’m really happy here. I feel like I’ve found a home. I’ve had to mature quickly. As long as we keep on doing what we’re doing I’m sure things will be even more enjoyable,” he said.

DON’T MISS ⚪🟡🔵 Leeds ‘need £200m’ spend to avoid Premier League embarrassment as Farke hints at deal for 41-cap attacker

Why signing Manor Solomon is a must for Leeds

Ampadu says he hopes to return in time for the run-in though is refusing to set any goals.

“It’s the run-in,” he said. “There’s three top teams at the minute that are all fighting for the same thing – four, if you want to include Sunderland as well. But for us, we’ve got full confidence in what we can achieve.

“We’re fighting to be at the top of the league. I don’t know who wouldn’t enjoy that. It’d be silly not to. And whilst we’re in it, we’re going to try and enjoy every moment of it.”

Ampadu has proved an extremely influential figure at Leeds, the player having been trusted with the armband and making the side tick when he’s available to play. Contracted to 2028, Leeds do not have any fears they could lose the Wales international, though a failure to secure promotion could see the Whites left vulnerable to his sale.

Another star who is likely to attract attention is Solomon and our sources revealed to us last month how keeping the Israel winger on a permanent deal would be a top priority if promotion was secured.

With talks already underway over his permanent signing, his experience and quality to play in the Premier League could prove vital to the Whites next season if they are back among the elite.

Having contributed towards 15 goals (seven goals, eight assists) this season, Solomon will not be short of offers.

And the player has also outlined his aims for next season.

“In my mind, I want to get back to the Premier League where I belong. That is my goal. I understood that the best way to get back to myself and get back to the Premier League is to go to Leeds,” Solomon said on his fiancée Dana’s new podcast.

“A club like Leeds, I think, must get into the Premier League. And that’s a very, very big goal for the team and me. It’s something that I really, really want. I really, really want to get to the Premier League.

“It’s a big goal. So I’m trying to help as much as I can so that we can get to the Premier League. Because I really want it. Yes, you really, really want it.”

Latest Leeds transfer news: Big Kalvin Phillips claims; Wolves star eyed

Meanwhile, Leeds United are very much on course to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road this summer, sources have confirmed, with the player’s stance on a move and the obstacles needed to clear for his return all coming to light.

Elsewhere, we can confirm Manchester United have shelved their interest in signing Illan Meslier this summer after identifying the Frenchman as a possible backup goalkeeper for Andre Onana.

And finally, sources have indicated United are considering a bid for Hugo Bueno in the summer window, with the Wolves man seen as an upgrade for one of Farke’s best performers over the last 18 months. Competition though looks tough with at least one other Premier League side lurking.

VOTE: Which position do Leeds most need to upgrade this summer?