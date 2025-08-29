Leeds United get response from £200,000-a-week star after ‘enquiry’

Leeds United have suffered a blow in their quest to sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to two sources, while Ben Jacobs has revealed that Daniel Farke’s side are in advanced talks to bring an Argentina international to Elland Road.

It has been a busy summer for Leeds, who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship. Leeds manager Farke has Anton Stach, Noah Okafor, Lucas Perri, Sean Longstaff, James Justin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among the new players at his disposal.

Leeds, though, are not done yet, with the West Yorkshire club aiming to make more signings before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Two separate sources have revealed that Leeds have made a move to sign former Tottenham and Chelsea forward Werner from RB Leipzig.

Werner is out of contract at Leipzig at the end of the season, and the Bundesliga club are ready to cash in on him now.

The 29-year-old had a disappointing spell on a personal level at Chelsea before returning to Leipzig in 2022, and Tottenham did not make his loan deal permanent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Bild, Leeds and Burnley made enquiries for Werner, who could now end up watching Leipzig from the stands.

Bild reported on Wednesday: ‘Although the transfer window is still open for another six days, Werner has so far been unresponsive to any enquiries.

‘And yet, there have been some. According to BILD information, there were even two interested Premier League clubs – Burnley FC and newly promoted Leeds United.’

The report added: ‘Werner also let the two-and-a-half-year offer from sister club New York Red Bulls slip away, and the MLS transfer window has been closed since August 21, meaning a move is off the table.’

Bild continued: ‘Instead of the Premier League and the Big Apple, Werner’s prospects now lie in the stands.

‘The former DFB star is too expensive and no longer fits the bill, it is said.

‘RB Leipzig has announced internally that they no longer want to use him.’

According to a report in GiveMeSport on Thursday, Werner has turned down the chance to join Leeds in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds explored whether the £200,000-a-week German star would be interested in a move to Elland Road and got a negative response.

According to the report, if Werner were to return to the Premier League, then his ‘preference’ would be to play for a club in London.

The 29-year-old forward, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21 and the Europa League with Tottenham in 2024/25, could be offered to Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Leeds United trying to sign Facundo Buonanotte

While Werner has shut the door on a potential move to Leeds, the Whites could be able to bring in an Argentina international star.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Facundo Buonanotte on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Buonanotte, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Leicester City from Brighton.

The 20-year-old Argentine star scored six goals and gave three assists in 35 appearances in the 2024/25 season.

