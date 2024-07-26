Leeds United have been given hope that they can finalise the signing of Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic as they prepare an improved bid for his services – but Daniel Farke has admitted that a costly double exit could cannot be ruled out this summer.

The Whites have made four signings so far this summer as they look to go one better than last season’s narrow double promotion failure and secure a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. And while Daniel Farke’s squad currently looks strong, despite the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham, it may be a very different story one month from now when the summer window closes for business.

To that end, interest in both Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville continues to bubble along. The star Leeds United wingers are currently training as normal out with the squad in Germany and look relaxed and happy as they await concrete developments over their futures.

Gnonto is being pursued by Everton, though TEAMtalk can confirm the Toffees are yet to make an official approach over a prospective deal. Having seen three offers for the Italy international rejected last summer, their interest has not waned and it is understood they remain hopeful and confident of striking a deal for his services over the coming weeks.

Leeds, though, are adamant they do not to sell anyone this summer and while open to departures, will not trade on their terms only. To that end, 49ers Enterprises are adamant that any offer for less than £25m will not be considered for Gnonto.

Farke takes realistic stance over Leeds sales of Gnonto, Summerville

It’s a similar story too with reigning EFL Player of the Year, Summerville. Subject of interest from West Ham, Rennes and Roma in recent days, Leeds value the Dutchman in the £35m bracket and are also making it be known that any attemps to sign the 22-year-old for a cut-price fee will also be swatted aside.

Despite not being in a hurry to sell either, Farke is all too aware that their sales cannot be ruled out and offers that match Leeds’ valuations could yet see one or the other, or indeed both players, move on.

Providing an update on the prospect of a double exit, Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post from Germany:

“Yes, in football you can never rule out anything, so all is possible,” Farke stated. “For that I can’t give any guarantees as I am not a magician. I can just judge what I see and both are fully integrated, they are fun to be here, they work hard.

“Even today was a game the opponent tried to set some signs and the first target is always Summerville or Gnonto with many tackles. It showed maturity the way they handled it and how they kept going to bring themselves into good shape.

“So for that I just can judge what I see, I see hard work and commitment, great attitude and for that I am more than hopeful they chip in with top performances like last season.”

Leeds, for their part, have prepared themselves for their potential exits and know exactly who they plan to sign in the event both or either are sold.

Leeds transfers: Cologne midfielder opens door to possible move

Leeds, though, have been pretty active on the incomings front, with Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Alex Cairns all arriving so far this summer.

However, the exits of Gray alongside Glen Kamara in midfield have left Leeds a little short in the engine room and Farke has made it clear he would like to add another option in there despite the season-long loan capture of Rothwell from Bournemouth.

The name at the top of their wishlist is Cologne star Ljubicic, though Leeds have seen an opening offer – which we understand was worth €4m (£3.4m) – has been rejected.

Leeds, though, are expected to raise that bid before the weekend is through and could come back in with a €5m to €6m offer (£4.2m to £5.1m) to try and tempt the 2. Bundesliga side to sell the Austria international.

Now the player himself has issued an update on his future and refused to rule out a possible switch with his current arrangement due to expire in just 11 months time.

“I am here and I am concentrating on the essentials, namely that I am performing well again. I just want to give it my all in training and offer myself to the new coach. That is the only thing that counts at the moment,” he told Liga-Zwei.

“Football is a fast-moving business. I am in contact with those responsible and my contract with FC runs until 2025 – I am here and I am happy.”

His manager at Koln – former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber – has also indicated his desire to keep the nine-times capped international.

“Dejan is a player who has performed well for FC in recent years and can help us very, very well on the way back to the Bundesliga. Great. Simply great. The overall package is special. I am very happy to have him.”